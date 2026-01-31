PS1 Fans Have a New Remake of a Square Enix Game to Play Today

Fans of publisher Square Enix have a new remake of a PS1 game to play starting today. Over the past few years, we’ve seen a ton of PS1 games from yesteryear get new remakes, many of which have been tied to Square Enix. Outside of its most prominent remake in Final Fantasy VII Remake, the publisher has also remade Final Fantasy Tactics and is gearing up to release a new remake of Dragon Quest VII next week. Now, another game tied to Square Enix has received a recreation of its own, although the remake itself isn’t coming directly from the company.

Available now, the PS1 strategy game Front Mission 3 has been remade for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Originally released in 2000, Front Mission 3 was developed and published by Square before it later merged with Enix. Despite still owning the license to the Front Mission series, this new remake of the third installment actually comes by way of Forever Entertainment, which previously remade the first two games in the franchise.

“Front Mission 3: Remake is a tactical RPG set in a future where nations and corporations compete for dominance in a world shaped by powerful mechs called Wanzers,” says the remake’s synopsis. “The game follows two diverging storylines based on an early choice made by the protagonist, Kazuki Takemura. Both narratives focus on a global conspiracy involving secret weapons, corporate greed, and nationalistic agendas.”

When it comes to what this remake of Front Mission 3 has in store, the graphics and animations have been upgraded and look far better when compared to the original. The game’s score has also been redone and is described as “a new approach to a classic soundtrack.” As for new features, Front Mission 3: Remake has a quick combat option, which lets players more easily speed through combat encounters. A customization system for Wanzers, which is the name of the mechs in the series, has also been added gives players more control over their in-game appearance.

Whether or not these first three remakes in the Front Mission series prompt a new entry to come about from Square Enix remains to be seen. Currently, it has been 16 years since the last mainline game in the franchise, that of Front Mission Evolved, was released. Square Enix let loose a third-person shooter spin-off in the series called Left Alive in 2019, but the game was reviewed horribly and was a critical and commercial failure.

