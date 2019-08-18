Fortnite Update Brings Back Retail Row and Zombies

Fortnite’s latest update has brought back one location many players will be happy to see return and another feature some might be less excited about. Both Retail Row and zombies have made a return in the v10.10 patch which was released on Wednesday, and the two notable changes are connected to one another. If you want to visit Retail Row, you’ll have to fight some zombies, and if you want to slay these monsters, you’ll have to go to the returned location.

Called “Fiends” in Fortnite but typically referred to as the more generic “zombies” term by players, these third-party enemies have been divisive in the battle royale game since they were first added. They’ve gotten better over time though with the latest update improving on that once again by limiting their presence to only one area: The old Retail Row.

“A Rift Zone has turned Mega Mall back into Retail Row, and prices have dropped significantly,” Epic Games’ patch notes said. “These discounts come at the cost of increased danger — bargain-crazed Fiends are spawning in the Rift Zone, and they want the shopping center all to themselves.”

Retail Row has returned but there are some unexpected guests returning with it. Grab your squad and take on the fiends now! pic.twitter.com/BZMR5ABsgz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 14, 2019

Elsewhere in the patch notes, Epic Games detailed the possible drops players can get from defeating the zombies and confirmed that these entities are limited only to the Retail Row Rift Zone area.

Retail Row

A Rift Zone has replaced the Mega Mall POI with Retail Row. Retail Row now spawns hordes of Fiends who charge at players. Fiends may drop a weapon, consumable, or ammo upon being eliminated. Fiends cannot go outside the Retail Row Rift Zone.



Retail Row isn’t the first part of the map that’s changed due to these Rift Zones which were introduced in Season X. The trailer at the top marked the entrance of another area called Tilted Town replaced the Neo Tilted location from Season 9. Instead of bringing back Tilted Towers, Fortnite went further back in time by introducing an old Western version of the area.

With Tilted changing its look and Retail Row being infested with zombies, we’ve seen two possible ways the Rift Zones can affect known locations. Future updates will likely change the map even more through different Rift Zones and other possible effects, so don’t expect every part of the map to stay as it is during Season X.