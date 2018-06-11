Fortnite Update Adds Thermal Scope Assault Rifle

A massive Fortnite Battle Royale update has gone live, and with it comes new weapons, new items, new locations, and new ways to play! If you’re the type of player who wants to hop on and immediately look for new weapons, we have good news: A new thermal scope assault rifle has been added to the game, and it looks pretty sick.

Obviously the biggest draw here is the scope, which will register the heat signature of players, allowing you to spot them and track them more easily from a distance. According to the update notes from EPIC, the thermal scope assault rifle can see “more than enemies.” What does that even mean?! Thankfully, if you’re willing to dig deep into the update notes, you can find the juicy details. We did the digging for you, and here’s what we found.

In addition to registering the heat signature from players (and looking really damn cool), the thermal scope assault rifle can also see chests and enemy supply drops. Actually the update notes actually tease that it can see even more than that, so we’re wondering if traps or explosives might register in the scope as well. That may make it seem a little OP, but we’ll just have to wait and see how it handles in-game. Take a look at the rifle in action:

In-game footage of the new Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle via @JacobHysteria pic.twitter.com/zyr3vbID2m — FortniteINTEL.com • Fortnite news (@FortniteBR) June 11, 2018

And here’s a more organized, itemized breakdown for you nerds out there who just want some data:

Available in Epic and Legendary variants.

36-37 base damage.

Can see chest, Supply Drops, enemy heat signatures, and more.

Uses Medium ammo.

Can be found from floor loot, chests, and Supply Drops.

Renamed ‘Assault Rifle with Scope’ to ‘Scoped Assault Rifle’

The maximum range of most weapons increased to 275 meters from 250 meters to match the distance that players are visible.

The update also added a tons of other tweaks, features, and goodies. You guys have a new Soccer Stadium to discover on the map, as well as a secret landing pod that could be giving us clues about the next season of content. There are two new Limited Time Modes for you to look forward to, and some gameplay tweaks that will change the way you play. Don’t worry, they’re all good changes.

We have an ongoing breakdown of everything new and different following this update, so stay tuned!