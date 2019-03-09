New ‘Fortnite’ Leak Suggests An Underwater Vehicle Is Coming Soon

It looks like one of the new things Fortnite Season 8 will add to the game is a brand-new vehicle. More specifically, an underwater vehicle.

Word of a possible new vehicle comes way of a new datamining effort from the data miners over at Skin-Tracker, who dug up new game files that were added with Season 8 and that make reference to something called “Athena_OctopusSpawner,” which suggests that whatever the new vehicle is, it will be Octopus-related. Of course, this sounds like a very Fortnite thing to add.

That said, despite the current map containing some water-heavy locations — such as Lazy Lagoon — there doesn’t seem to be enough water across the map to justify adding a water-based vehicle.

However, as the season progresses, it’s possible the map will change and become more engulfed by water, making the need for a vehicle more relevant. Or, it’s possible the vehicle will be able to be used on both water and land.

Interestingly, the files relating to the potential Octopus vehicle are located right under the files for the new Pirate Cannons, which may suggest that they will be added to the game next.

Of course, we already know that Epic Games is working on a new vehicle, it revealed as much last month. However, at the time, it didn’t disclose or drop any hints at what this vehicle could be, but it seems like data miners have done the job for them.

As always, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Sometimes game files are a goldmine for insight into what’s coming to a game. Other times they are dead ends.

