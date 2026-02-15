Nintendo Can Finally Fix One of Its Best Series on Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 has the potential to be the greatest console in Nintendo’s history. The original Nintendo Switch has been incredibly successful, and Nintendo can capitalize on this with its sequel. The improved hardware has already done a lot for the hybrid console, but it also needs a strong library of games. Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond have been solid hits, but there is one series that has shown to appeal to Nintendo fans more than others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Every generation of Nintendo’s console has given fans a game within one of its best series, Paper Mario. Yet the first two games in the series are highly regarded as the best, and each game after it feels like a downgrade. Paper Mario: The Origami King took steps to get back in the right direction, but there can be no doubt as to what fans want after the success of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake, and the Nintendo Switch 2 has to continue this by bringing the series back to what made it popular.

A New Console Means a Chance for Paper Mario to Return to Its Roots

image courtesy of nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 provides a natural moment for the company to reevaluate what Paper Mario should be. The success of the series’ most popular game’s remake showed that Nintendo needs to bring Paper Mario back to its roots. A deep RPG system, diverse companion characters, and a world full of charm and bold experiments. Fans want meaningful progression that the original games perfected, rather than the streamlined action elements of newer games in the series.

I still remember the first time I played The Thousand-Year Door on the GameCube. The game felt alive, every chapter introduced new characters who mattered, and each partner had distinct personalities and combat utility. Revisiting the remake reminded me how much of that charm has been lost in more recent entries. The remake’s success was not nostalgia alone. It was proof that the design that made the series beloved remains relevant in 2024 and beyond.

A more powerful successor could allow Paper Mario to expand its world-building and mechanics without sacrificing the handcrafted feel that defines its charm. Better hardware means richer environments, smoother animations, and more dynamic battles. Nintendo has to recognize what fans loved from the first two games and ensure the newest entry in the series reflects these. Paper Mario on the Nintendo Switch 2 could be the greatest game in the series yet, a monumental task considering how good The Thousand-Year Door is.

The Thousand Year Door’s Legacy Still Sets the Standard

image courtesy of nintendo

It is no secret that many fans consider Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door the high point of the franchise. The original release was an evolution of Super Mario RPG that refined tactical battles, partner abilities, audience-driven combat moments, and a story that felt both funny and surprisingly heartfelt. Later entries shifted toward puzzle adventure hybrids with limited character progression and lackluster RPG mechanics. Fan reception reflected that change, and several titles were met with mixed reviews because they moved away from the identity that once set the series apart.

The remake’s commercial success cannot be ignored. It shows that players were eager to return to that signature style. While The Thousand-Year Door is nearly twenty years old, its structure still feels fresh compared to current RPG offerings, especially its sequels. Strong writing ages well, and dynamic turn-based combat with timing-based actions remains engaging even by modern standards, as seen by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s success. When a remake outsells expectations, it signals audience priorities clearly: fans want meaningful RPG mechanics back.

Nintendo now has real-time data supporting that direction. With the Switch 2 likely focusing on smoother performance and higher fidelity, a modern Paper Mario that embraces classic RPG depth could stand alongside the most acclaimed titles in the studio’s portfolio. The blueprint already exists; all the series needs is a commitment to follow it. Paper Mario needs to look to The Thousand-Year Door when creating the next game in the series.

The Future of Paper Mario Depends on Switch 2

image courtesy of nintendo

Every console generation acts as a reset button for creativity and a new chance for Nintendo to experiment with its beloved series. The next Paper Mario will set expectations for years to come. It can either be the continuation of neglecting fan wishes, or finally be the return that fans have wanted for years. That means the Switch 2 version will define the direction of the franchise going forward. If Nintendo wants the series to reclaim its former stature, it must return to the core design philosophy that made it special or risk ruining Paper Mario forever.

For me, the thought of exploring a vibrant, handcrafted world with quirky companions again is exciting. The Switch 2’s improved hardware could support larger towns, more interactive stage mechanics, and richer animations that enhance comedic storytelling. Even more importantly, advanced hardware would allow for deeper combat systems that resemble the layered strategy found in The Thousand-Year Door. I’d honestly be happy just to see the series return to its best iterations, but seeing Nintendo evolve this formula would be a dream come true.

Nintendo has a chance to fix the franchise not by reinventing it, but by trusting what made it work in the first place. The strong reception of the remake proves that the demand is there. Creativity and evolution are still possible, but they work best when they build on a foundation that players recognize. If the next game can balance freshness with familiarity, Paper Mario could reclaim its glory on Nintendo Switch 2 and show that there can be multiple Mario RPG games.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!