Fortnite Devs Discuss New “Perk Recombobulator” and Weapon Customization

The team over at Epic Games have been quite busy since launching Season 4 of their incredibly popular online title, Fortnite. In addition to the return of the 50v50 mode, and of course all of those Thanos shenanigans, the team is also adding new ways to customise the play experience. Not only did the team release a full explanation of the changes, but also tacked on a new Dev Update video to break it down.

The team opened up their latest update stating, “Since Fortnite: Save the World’s launch, we have envisioned a way for players to take steps to customize their items to suit their playstyle. It’s here and we can’t wait to share it with you!”

We’re talking about the new Perk Recombobulator releasing in Patch 4.2 and increasing gold in SSD is all discussed in today’s Save the World Dev Update! pic.twitter.com/zbRRCXGEdn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 11, 2018

So what exactly is the “Perk Recombobulator?”

“The Perk Recombobulator is unlocked when you complete Plankerton Storm Shield Defense 2. At that point, a sequence of two side-quests will become available that, upon completion, reward you with a large number of brand new resources to use in the Perk Recombobulator. Be sure to complete these quests to get a head-start with your item customization!”

This feature is accessible through the item upgrade screen underneath the “Modify Perks” option to make it super simple. Whether you’re replacing or upgrading, there are two ways to do that:

RE-PERK

Available throughout all mission difficulty levels from Low Threat Plankerton missions and beyond.

PERK-UP

Appears at the same time as RE-PERK, but also has different rarity levels; the rarer versions become available as players progress through higher and higher mission difficulties.

The team also broke down New Items vs Legacy Items for the Perk Recombobulator:

“With these benefits come one big restriction: each perk slot on an item is limited in which perks it can actually contain. Newly acquired items are automatically set up to adhere to these new restrictions and players can begin upgrading and replacing perks on them immediately. However, Legacy items (items acquired before Patch 4.2) do not automatically fit into the new structure. Such items must be convertedbefore they’re allowed to be upgraded and respecced via the Perk Recombobulator.”

Converting Legacy Items

“When players attempt to modify the perks of a Legacy Item, they will first be prompted to opt-into converting the Legacy item into the new system. Before opting to convert the item, the system presents you with a before-and-after preview of any changes that may occur to the item. In some cases, there will be no change, and in others the perk loadout may be altered. Sometimes, a ‘Free’ slot may appear. Free slots allow players to choose what goes into that slot for free after the conversion is accepted.”

Elemental items now have a dedicated perk slot that determines what type of elemental damage that weapon deals, rather than adding elemental damage on top of affliction damage, snares, or other effects. Each perk now has five levels of power, up from three. Players can now upgrade individual perks to reach these higher power levels. This means that if you want your Legacy item to reach its full potential, you’ll want to convert it to work with the Perk Recombobulator! Each perk slot has a range of possible perk types that it can contain. Players can choose to replace a perk in a given slot, but the list of perks that a slot can be changed to is limited in scope, and varies from slot to slot. Some perks cannot be changed at all!

This is yet another way Epic Games is bringing more of what the players want to the world of Fortnite, which is pretty freaking cool if you think about it.