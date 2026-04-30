Fortnite Gets Huge New Update to End April 2026, Here Are the Full Patch Notes

Epic Games has pushed out a substantial new update for Fortnite today to close out April 2026. At this point, Chapter 7 Season 2 of Fortnite has been running for a little over a month and has proven to be pretty popular with players. Now, Epic is looking to improve all of Fortnite’s various modes even further by resolving some lingering issues that have been in the game.

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Downloadable now across all platforms, update version 40.30 for Fortnite is a pretty sizable one. The majority of this patch is dedicated to squashing various bugs that players have been coming across in recent weeks. Other than this, though, Epic has also provided some new quality-of-life improvements to its battle royale, Festival, and OG game modes.

Other than these new additions, Epic has also outlined the errors that are still present in Fortnite that it’s aware of. A timeline for when these known issues might be resolved wasn’t provided by Epic, but it’s assumed that these bugs will be fixed in a future patch that should go live in the coming days or weeks.

Until then, to get a look at everything that has been done in this new Fortnite update today, you can view the full patch notes below.

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Fixes and Improvements

General

Fixed an issue causing certain Car Bodies to appear or behave incorrectly. Previously disabled Car Bodies have been re-enabled

Battle Pass rewards can now be claimed on the post-match screen after consecutive matches

Arcane Jinx’s braids are now the correct length

The ‘Shade’ Style of Ascendant Midas’ Golden King’s Cape no longer appears with missing textures

Back to the Future Time Machine engine and gear shift audio now play as expected

Nyanja’s eyes no longer appear overly bright

Navigation on the Passes tab now works correctly after exiting Bonus Rewards

Fixed a visual issue with the Lightyear Wings Back Bling not appearing correctly on all Outfits

Removed a visible seam on Lady Windfrost’s left ear (pointed ear enjoyers stay winning)

Selecting the Battle Royale and Reload Ranked tiles on the Compete tab no longer redirects you to Unranked

The Tournament Eligibility Check window now displays the required Rank more clearly when the requirement is not met

Fixed additional clipping, jittering and texture issues affecting Outfits and Sidekicks, such as: Lover Girl Laufey’s hair clipping into her shoulder Snoop Dogg’s undershirt clipping through his jacket Jagged edges on the Nike Shox TL ‘Red Strobe’ Kicks



PC

Improved memory efficiency, which may help increase stability

Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor could move to another monitor during gameplay after Alt-Tabbing in Fullscreen Mode

The Fortnite client window no longer incorrectly moves to the center of the screen when loading into Battle Royale matches

Battle Royale & Zero Build

Port-A-Bunkers no longer spawn under the ground 🎉

You can aim, shoot and use consumable items at the bottom of an Ascender at New Sanctuary again

Fixed an issue where picking up a downed player mid-roll could sometimes teleport them under the terrain to a horrible, horrible end

Mobile

Interacting with NPCs and purchasing from Vending Machines now takes fewer steps Next time you interact with an NPC or a Vending Machine, take a look and let us know how it feels!

Turbo Building no longer stops when already holding another “Place” button

Aim Assist now applies correctly when Auto Fire is disabled, including certain weapons like Pump Shotguns

Players on iOS are no longer incorrectly muted upon entering or returning to the game

Reload

Fixed Fill issues in Ranked Reload

Fixed an issue causing the Cube Rifle to sometimes not fire the Cube projectile

Fixed an issue where Overdrive Grenades did not work when used in bushes

Elite Stronghold Fixes Players no longer get stuck in an elevator in the Elite Armory Players can interact with Ziplines near the Elite Armory and Elite Experiments again Fixed an issue where players could not mantle through specific windows Fixed an issue where players would get stuck after deploying too soon from the Battle Bus if its path was near the Starter Island



Arenas

There are now 10 new Arena layouts

Time on the podium has been extended before the match completes. Flex away!

Duels no longer fail to matchmake

Fortnite OG

Rocket riding is back – SEND IT!

Chest opening times now match the Chapter 1 timing

The Flint-Knock Pistol now correctly uses hitscan firing

Sniper scopes have been reverted to the Chapter 1 version for improved visibility

Rifts in OG Build now more closely match their Chapter 1 design and close after 10 seconds. Zero Build-specific Rifts have been removed from Build

Fixed an issue where Quadcrashers only damaged structures at certain speeds instead of any time while boosting

You can now rotate Pirate Cannons while airborne

Adjusted Pirate Cannon knockback and player damage to match Chapter 1 values

Season 7 stats now appear in the Career tab filter

Fixed clipping issues at Digsite Beta

Removed Driftboards from the former Expedition Outpost location

Added the missing chests to the northern house in Snobby Shores

Removed an extra chest at the Durrr Burger near Pleasant Park

Improved the visibility of the Northern Lights at night

Removed remaining snow that was incorrectly appearing on certain tiles, buildings and trees

Fixed mismatched grass color at Paradise Palms

Removed extra foliage from the Desert biome

Removed an extra tree and planter from Dusty Diner

Removed a duplicated car east of Junk Junction

Removed a duplicated lab door at Dusty Divot

The shack between Retail Row and Dusty Divot now faces the correct direction

Snow at Shifty Shafts now blends correctly with the area

The tower northwest of Polar Peak now matches its Chapter 1 design and no longer clips into the ground

Mud along the riverbanks now has consistent coloring

The waterfall near Lucky Landing now has smoother textures and terrain

Restored the commentators’ booth, additional stands and stadium lights at the football field in Pleasant Park

Added a missing campfire to the hut above Happy Hamlet

Grounded some floating trees near Haunted Hills

Removed a leftover shipping container and crate near Fatal Fields

The pickup truck at the entrance to the Desert biome now has proper textures

Added the missing truck southeast of Frosty Flights

Save the World

Constructors’ B.A.S.E. now appears correctly in the Trap Wheel when multiple Traps are in your inventory

Fixed an issue where enabling Fill would sometimes not open your Mission up for other players to join

Fixed an issue where Storm Shield Defense Assist sessions could matchmake players into a different Mission type

Fixed an issue preventing some players from starting Storm Shield Defense 4 after placing an Amplifier

Resolved a “Cannot claim rewards” error some players were seeing

Endurance progress now displays accurately on the zone map

HUD and UI elements now scale correctly in Homebase when custom HUD scale is used

The Team Score screen at the end of a Mission can now be closed correctly when using a controller

Your Defenders will now follow you more reliably across uneven terrain and get stuck less often

Defender eliminations now count toward the Eliminate and Collect Mission objective

Removed outdated Power Level and F.O.R.T. stat increase text when a player joins your session

Fixed an issue where party members entering a Mission could incorrectly trigger the “left the party” audio

The “Allow Cross Platform Party” setting will no longer be incorrectly enabled after attempting to join a player on a different platform if it was previously disabled

Removed a Homebase placeholder from the Social sidebar

Homebase characters now have proper collision when you move into them

Text Chat keybind is now available in the Hero Loadout menu when using a keyboard

Adjusted fog intensity in Stonewood when using Performance Mode

LEGO Fortnite

Fixed an issue where the player would get softlocked behind the bench, leading to Monastery

A follower’s health now drains as usual when in a fight

The Glider is working as intended after using the Battle Bus

The Ice Dragon Survival Expert quest appears correctly under the Quest tab

All weapons now appear correctly when placed on a Wall Mount and display the correct color

Mitigated an issue where the players would get stuck running, walking, or vaulting when inside Imperial Outpost

Boom Barrel variants now have correct recipes

Loot Llamas caught from fishing now drop any loot

Fixed an issue preventing players from toggling fast swimming

Fixed an issue causing Shurikens to sometimes miss at close range

Oni Tyrant spawns enemies accordingly during one of its attacks

Double-jumps after using a launch pad are now possible

Oni Elder beams will now damage and destroy structures they hit, rather than pass through them

Hearty Totems now provide a shield buff when equipped

Fortnite Festival

Starting with this update, the cymbal hit score bonus will now apply when playing Pro Drums with at least one cymbal enabled

Improved frequency of Overdrive gem spawning during Pro Drums gameplay

Fixed Instrument Variety bonus for Karaoke players

Correct animations are displayed when joining a party already on Jam Stage

Known Issues

General Issues

Players may not be able to join other players’ group Emotes (e.g. Shock Grip, Death Rockers)

Laufey’s dress movement may appear inconsistent at times, potentially affecting visibility

Fortnite Battle Royale

Camera angle may become locked after a reboot if a player is eliminated while DBNO and self-reviving Fixed in 40.40



Reload

Using the Grappler may cause hitches after sliding The item has been replaced with the Grapple Blade while we work on a fix



Save the World

We’re investigating inconsistent weapon damage output, particularly during Mythic Storm King fights

Exiting a Storm Shield Endurance run via the Social sidebar does not grant the rewards earned through gameplay. Temporary Workaround: Use the Storm Shield console instead

Players can no longer manage Storm Shield permissions from a menu Temporary Workaround: Use the Storm Shield console instead Fixed in 40.40.

“New item” label persists even when all new items have been seen To clear the “!” labels, re-enter the tab

The Ancient’s Launcher fires instantly after aiming

The “X has joined the team” notification still displays Power Level and F.O.R.T. stat increase text, even though these stats no longer change when players join a party

[Simple Edit] UI does not update to reflect the reset after editing a structure

[Xbox One] Directional Jump Pads won’t activate when Phase Shifting onto them

The Hero Commander Buckle+ Perk currently provides reduced effective damage as weapon level increases

LEGO Fortnite

The tracking widget will be updated to include an option to manually open and close it while using a gamepad

The health bar will be adjusted to remain visible at all times during combat, even when the player is at full health

Exiting a vehicle now requires holding the exit button instead of a single press. Input bugs related to exiting vehicles will be resolved in a future update with a move back to a single press

Fortnite Festival