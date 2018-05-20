Rumor: Fortnite Will Soon (Finally) See Those Jetpacks

So for a while now, devoted Fortnite players have been wondering when they would be getting back jetpacks in the hopes of getting the jump (literally) on their competition from above. Good news, players. You won’t be waiting too much longer.

Though Epic Games has yet to say anything, some dataminers have been doing some digging and based on the data they’ve found, the jetpacks will be making a return before week five of Season 4 rolls around.

This report comes from Fortnite Intel, some files datamined by a group called FNBRLeaks indicates that jetpacks will be making a return around week five, in a number challenge that requires you to “use a jetpack” in order to receive five battle stars.

The data can be found in the shot below. And while it’s a bit on the technical side, pay close attention to the text in the lower right section. The word “Jetpack” can clearly be seen.

Going into more detail, the upcoming LTM that shows “Shotguns” in the game files has this extra information, indicating a Close Encounters Limited Time Mode. “Close quarters combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks!” the listing reads. “If you find a jetpack, double-tap the jump button to take off. Keep the button held down to apply thrust. Make sure to land before it runs out of fuel!”

Now…keep in mind that this isn’t an official confirmation. This information is based on datamining and not any sort of details from the Fortnite game itself. But it sounds like Epic Games might be planning this activity in time for summer. There’s also a pretty good chance that Epic could confirm the event to tie in with its presence at E3 since it’s got a pretty big booth set up in one of the show halls.

This also doesn’t confirm if the jetpack will be making a return as part of the regular rotation. We know a lot of players that would be pleased to see it come back but nothing has been officially announced as of yet. We can merely cross our fingers and hope that we’ll be able to mix up some verticality once again. Gotta get that height!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.