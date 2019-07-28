How to Watch the Fortnite World Cup Finals

The Fortnite World Cup Finals are currently ongoing, and here’s how to watch the biggest event in competitive Fortnite yet. If you’re just getting around to watching the World Cup Finals, well, you’re a bit late. Today is the last day, and only solo remains. Further, the solo event has already started, so, if you were hoping to catch it, you should probably get to it right now.

Thankfully, watching the world’s best solo players compete is pretty easy, all you have to do is check out the game’s official Twitch channel, which you can find by clicking right here. Just on Twitch alone there’s nearly 400,000 people watching right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Battle Bus has made its final stop in NYC for the last day of the @FortniteGame World Cup. Watch the world’s best solo players vie for a $3 million dollar loot drop live on Twitch: https://t.co/cFH7bAed2K pic.twitter.com/LpmClMVayu — Twitch (@Twitch) July 28, 2019

While you’ve missed a considerable amount of the action already, what you haven’t missed is Marshmello’s live performance, which is set to go down at 4 p.m. ET. In other words in about 90 minutes from the moment of publishing.

In addition to the main feed, which is what most people are watching, Epic Games also has additional feeds showcasing different streams that you can check out.

Here is your handy dandy guide for what each of our additional feeds will be showing. Check it out at https://t.co/Uq1vtzoVaI pic.twitter.com/fMgUhsNFuP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 28, 2019

In case you missed it, last night the duos finals took place, and it was Aquaa and Nyhrox who came out on top after a convincing performance throughout the tournament.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of the Fortnite World Cup Finals so far?