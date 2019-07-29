Fortnite World Cup Was The Most Watched Esports Event in Twitch History

The Fortnite World Cup Finals officially took place in New York City over the past weekend. 200 of the best players from around the world all came together to compete in the Duos portion as well as the Solos division. In addition to this, another Celebrity Pro-Am was held as well as the Creative Finals. The entire event took place over the course of Friday, July 26th through Sunday, July 28th. That said, despite viewership dropping in Q2 2019, the Fortnite World Cup was indeed the most watched esports event in Twitch history.

According to video game analytics site GitHyp, the Fortnite World Cup drew in over 1.3 million concurrent viewers on Sunday during the Solos Finals. This comes in just shy of the nearly 1.5 million viewers 2018’s Celebrity Pro-Am event brought in on Twitch. However, the Fortnite World Cup is now the most watched esports event in Twitch history, beating out the likes of CS:GO, which has peaked at 1.15 million, and League of Legends, which sits at a 1.14 million peak.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A lot of big names were part of the overall event, but many of them were not able to qualify for the Duos or Solos Finals. That said, it was Europe’s Nyhrox and Aqua who were able to secure the top prize on Saturday, with Bugha absolutely dominating the Solos Finals on Sunday to take home $3 million. Not a bad payday for a 16-year-old.

With this only being the first Fortnite World Cup, Epic Games is surely already looking into how they can improve and bring players future events. As long as they can keep things interesting and rewarding, the Fortnite esports scene undoubtedly has a bright future. Needless to say, it is going to be interesting to see what is planned for players moving forward. Speaking of which, Season 10 is just around the corner and big things are being teased.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For even more on the massively popular battle royale game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Did you tune into the Fortnite World Cup on Twitch? Will the concurrent viewers rise from here? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!