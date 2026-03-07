180-Hour RPG Now Free With PlayStation Plus

A PS4 and PS5 RPG with up to 180 hours of content is now free with a PlayStation Plus subscription for a limited time. This includes every tier of the Sony subscription service: Essential, Extra, and Premium. All you need is a subscription, and you can claim said game for free and keep it in your PSN library perpetually, or at least as long as you retain an active subscription.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, until April 7, all PlayStation Plus subscribers on both PS4 and PS5 consoles can grab Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise for free. For those unfamiliar with this game, it is an action RPG released back in 2021. At first, it was a Nintendo Switch exclusive, but it eventually came to other platforms, including the PS4 and PS5 in 2023. And it was a huge success for Capcom, selling over 15 million units, making it one of the best-selling games of its year and the second best-selling game in the series, behind only Monster Hunter World. And it paired commercial success with critical success, earning an 88 on Metacritic, which also made it one of the highest-rated games of its year.

Play video

A Very Big and Long RPG

Normally, Monster Hunter Rise costs $40 on the PlayStation Store, where it has a 4.31 out of 5-star rating after nearly 17,000 user reviews. And for a $40 game, you are getting a lot of content. Just to mainline the game takes about 20 to 25 hours, on average. Add in side content, and this number jumps all the way to 80 hours long. Completionists will need even more time. A lot more time. Completionists will want to experience every bit of the game, which will need roughly 180 hours with the Capcom game.

Those on PS5 Pro who are curious, Monster Hunter Rise does not have PS5 Pro enhancements, which isn’t very surprising considering the game came out well before the premium Sony console was released. Some games have retrospectively added such support, but this is not one of them.

If this RPG doesn’t get your motor humming, or if you have already played it, the good news is that there are other free games available via the subscription service right now. That said, it is arguably the headliner for the month, so you may be out of luck if this is the case.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the ongoing conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.