5 Best Gaming Boxers of All Time

Boxing is a fighting style that is seen a lot in gaming, especially Fighting Games that are only about executions of combat skills between two players. An experienced boxer using melee combat to go up against magic wielding monsters, martial artists, or even nightmarish creatures can lead to stylish gameplay from their straightforward approach. In many ways, the boxer can range from an every man character to a refined fighter with a sense of honor derived from their participation in a sport steeped in tradition.

There are boxers all over different gaming genres, not just fighting games. However, when boxers are typically added as a playable character, they have notable restrictions compared to others they fight alongside. For example, a fighting game boxer typically only has attacks tied to punches instead of kicks, while a boxer in an RPG will mostly deal raw physical damage rather than magic or elemental strikes that exploit weaknesses better. This simple and “honest” style of fighting has its nuances, adding a sense of realism to fantastical settings.

5. Steve Fox (Tekken)

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

Steve Fox is a boxer from the Tekken series, debuting in Tekken 4 as a masterful fighter capable of dodging strikes and delivering them in equal measure. This character quickly became a fan-favorite for his lightning fast playstyle, which combined fast jabs with sweeping hooks that delivered devastating damage to opponents. Steve’s existence in a 3D fighting game like Tekken allowed him to express his boxing prowess through complex three-dimensional actions, such as dodging from side to side to avoid enemy attacks.

Ever since his introduction, Steve Fox has become a staple fighter in later Tekken games, gaining stances and moves that added even more authenticity to his boxing style. The flicker punches, stylish dodges, and amalgamation of nearly every boxing move in the book allows for tons of player expression in a standard match. When combined with armored moves and aggressive mechanics in later Tekken games, Steve Fox is one of the most fun boxer fighting game characters out there.

4. Akihiko (Persona 3/Persona 4: Arena)

Courtesy of Atlus

Persona 3 is an RPG full of deadly shadows and magical manifestations of a character’s psyche, making a boxer like Akihikio a stand-out party member. Akihiko uses his fists to take down supernatural threats, using phsyical might to overcome the nightmares he and his friends face. Incredible mobility and hard-hitting strikes easily create one of the most powerful characters you can have on your team in Persona 3 or Persona 3: Reload, but that’s not where Akihiko shines the most.

Persona 4: Arena is a fighting game with the cast of multiple Persona games, emphasizing their fighting styles from their RPG titles of origin. For Akihiko, this creates a characters whose speed is unmatched, with strikes so fast he teleports around the screen to confuse his foes. The blinding strikes of Akihiko are tied to precise timing to land deliberate combos, encouraging players to learn boxing by understanding how the character’s moves work. This combination of speed and detail, along with Akihiko’s likeable determined and honest personality, create a memorable boxer in any game he’s in.

3. Vanessa (The King of Fighters)

Courtesy of SNK

Women boxers are rare in games, making a fighter like Vanessa from The King of Fighters series a welcome exception. Both beautiful and deadly, Vanessa is a blast to play, using quick combination punches to land powerful strikes on any opponent. The refined and playful demeanor of Vanessa is not something you would expect from a serious fighting style like boxing, but the shouts of joy that come from this character are infectious.

Vanessa is a must-have character in any potential Capcom vs SNK 3 for how she uses boxing differently from other fighters who embody the archetype. Vanessa’s style in a 2D fighting game involves ducking under fireball projectiles, closing the distance to her foe in quick order. Well-timed weaves open up opportunities for a flurry of attacks, rewarding players who master Vanessa’s elusive techniques. From body shots to uppercuts that juggle her enemies, Vanessa has consistently been one of the most satisfying boxers to play in any game.

2. T.J. Combo

Courtesy of Iron Galaxy

Killer Instinct has a variety of fantastical characters, from deadly cyborgs, energy-infused monks, to literal dinosaurs and elemental creatures made of fire and ice. This makes a boxer like T.J. Combo stand out even more, using only his fists to fight. This character delivers punches that players can switch between in long combos or Ultra finishers that are extremely cool to perform. T.J. Combo’s ability to juggle characters with commanding grabs adds a layer of swagger to his fighting style too, proving he isn’t afraid to break boxing’s normal rules to win.

At least in the 2013 reboot of Killer Instinct, T.J. Combo’s ferocity is what helps him be a unique boxer in his own right. Flying knee strikes to leap over low attacks and dash punches with super armor help T.J. close in on opponents. At the same time, the character can roll forward or dash back quickly, confusing enemies and causing them to over-extend. Much like real boxing, T.J. Combo waits for the right opportunity to deliver a killer blow, with change-ups preventing other players from landing the series’ signature Combo Breaker mechanic as easily.

1. Balrog (Street Fighter)

Courtesy of Capcom

Also known as “Boxer” or “Bison” depending on what region you’re from, Balrog is the boxer that contributed to the archetype existing in other games. Alongside Punch Out‘s Little Mac, Balrog was the quintessential boxer in video games, starting with his appearance as one of the Four Heavenly King bosses in Street Fighter 2. Among Street Fighters‘ many characters, Balrog is known for being the first that refuses to use kicks, sticking to powerhouse boxing punches for all his attacks.

Other characters like Dudley or Ed would take direct inspiration from Balrog in later Street Fighter games, but there’s something special about the original. Unlike other boxers, Balrog uses power rather than speed to win matches against various opponents. Balrog is a bit of a dirty fighter, stomping on rival’s feet to gain the upper hand. Straight punches that glide across the screen and cheap sweeps to knock enemies off their feet are signature moves of Balrog that establish him as a menace to face.

Future appearances of Balrog always keep this playstyle intact, adding light sways and sometimes stronger jabs to stun other characters faster. Balrog’s brutality is simply iconic both as a boss and playable character, setting the cornerstone for other boxers to shine in a variety of games long after the days of Street Fighter in arcades.

