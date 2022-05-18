Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #4 Features Fantastic Four Villain Doctor Doom

✖

The new issue of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War features an appearance from Doctor Doom, one of the most notorious villains from the Marvel universe. Doctor Doom is best known for being the Fantastic Four's greatest antagonist, but he frequently fights with the larger Marvel universe. He is an incredibly layered character that has been to hell and back, literally, resulting in him being a seminal Marvel character. Although he has done some good, he is typically seen as a villain, and it appears that the new Fortnite comic may call upon both sides of him.

Doctor Doom has been confirmed for Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War issue #4. The run of comics written by veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla will begin on June 8th. Doctor Doom's issue will arrive sometime in August and his issue will come with a variant cover by Stephanie Hans. Details are being kept close to the chest on this one, but a synopsis has been offered up and teases Doctor Doom's role in the comic. You can read the synopsis and check out the variant cover below.

"In FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4, the threat to the Marvel Universe will become so great that Marvel's most iconic villain will have no choice but to intervene… ENTER DOCTOR DOOM," reads the synopsis. "Doom has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe but what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?"

(Photo: Marvel)

Each comic in the five-issue series will come with a redeemable code for an item in Fortnite and it will all kick off with a new Spider-Man skin with the first issue. Fans who redeem the codes for all five issues will get a special bonus outfit inspired by the storyline. Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War looks like it will be a wild affair for both comic book and Marvel fans, so be sure to check it out when it begins in a few weeks.

