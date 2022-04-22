New Marvel x Fortnite Crossover Skins Announced

✖

Epic Games and Marvel shared more information about Fortnite's next comic crossover this week by confirming the different heroes the crossover rewards will take inspiration from. We'd seen those rewards listed out already in the past with the two companies confirming players who purchased the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics would get two outfits, a wrap, a pickaxe, a spray, and a loading screen. The only catch is that while we know three of the heroes that'll be represented in these crossover skins, we don't actually know what the skins themselves look like just yet.

Marvel sent out a press release this week detailing the different types of cosmetics players can look forward to. The first outfit will be a Spider-Man skin, the weapon wrap will feature Iron Man, and the pickaxe will be inspired by Wolverine. Both the spray and the loading screen were referred to simply as Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War cosmetics with no further details given.

To get these skins as soon as possible, you'll have to pick up the first-print issues of the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War series just as Marvel's done with past comic collabs. The issues these cosmetics are associated with can be seen below. You can also check out a trailer released for the collaboration this week alongside the new info.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Skins

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1 – New Spider-Man Outfit

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #2 – New Iron Man Wrap

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3 – New Wolverine Pickaxe

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #4 – New Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Spray

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #5 – New Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Loading Screen

There's also a sixth prize in the form of a bonus character skin given to those who redeem all five codes. It wasn't said what that skin will be, but Shuri is a major player in this Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War series who isn't currently in Fortnite and wasn't mentioned in the list above, so it's possible she could be one of the next Marvel characters to join the game.

If you're not planning on picking up these comics, you'll still be able to pick up some of these cosmetics in the future when they come to the Item Shop. Marvel specified that the Spider-Man outfit, Iron Man wrap, and Wolverine pickaxe will be "exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time" which means they'll eventually be in the Item Shop. The same wasn't said about the other cosmetics.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1 arrives first on June 8th, so expect to see the new cosmetics available in the game around that time assuming they don't get leaked beforehand.