New Fortnite Agent Jonesy Skin Leaked

A new Fortnite skin has leaked, teasing PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players of the game what will soon be coming to the Item Shop in a future update. Yesterday, Fortnite's Season 3 Doomsday Device event finally went down after a couple of delays. During the event, Epic Games introduced players to Agent Jonesy, a seemingly prominent character in the game's lore. And it looks like this character is coming to the game proper as a skin.

Over on Twitter, prominent Fortnite dataminer FortTory shared a new discovery, presumably plucked out of the files of the game's most recent update. More specifically, the dataminer revealed that a new skin has been decrypted, and it's an Agent Jonesy.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what exactly the skin will look like, but it presumably will be a mirror of the aforementioned event character. Meanwhile, it's also unclear when the skin will drop, but it does appear to be an Item Shop skin, and it's likely going to drop tonight or tomorrow or at the latest, sometime this week.

An Agent Jonesy skin was encrypted. - Agent Jonesy Espionage suits him well pic.twitter.com/bX6p6oXgPz — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 15, 2020

As always, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt given that everything here is not official, but leaked information. That said, not only have datamining leaks proven very reliable in the past, but it's fairly obvious Epic Games is going to release this skin after so prominently featuring it in the event.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

