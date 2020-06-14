New Fortnite Cyclo Skin May Contain Huge Hidden Secret

✖

Fortnite's Item Shop today features a brand new skin dubbed the Cyclo Outfit, and this new skin may contain a huge hidden secret tied to the upcoming Season 3 Doomsday Device event, or at least that's what some Fortnite fans on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile are speculating. Today's Item Shop added the Cyclo Outfit and introduced players to the character who will likely play some role in the upcoming Doomsday Device event.

At first glance, the new skin looks like any other legendary skin. There's a lot to its design, but nothing super noteworthy or interesting. However, there may be more to the skin, or at least the background of the tweet advertising the skin over on the official Fortnite Twitter account.

As prominent Fortnite dataminer FortTory points out, the background for the Cyclo skin shares some odd similarities with Kevin the Cube. Meanwhile, there also appears to be an object hidden in the background that looks like one of the runes associated with the cube. As a result, many think the new Doomsday Device event will involve Kevin the Cube, somehow. In fact, Kevin the Cube might not be the only familiar face showing up.

Built for one reason. To defy the Storm. The Cyclo Outfit is ready to fulfill its purpose in the Item Shop now. pic.twitter.com/yB9evVWBQn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 14, 2020

Of course, for now, this is nothing more than speculation, but some Fortnite players seem convinced there's something to it and even have their own theories:

The background for the Cyclo skin has some similarities with Kevin the Cube. We can also see an object that looks almost the same as one of the runes. Are they hinting at Kevin the Cube? pic.twitter.com/zSDFw6dTAg — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 14, 2020

steamy stacks runs on kevin energy, there's purple lightning in the photo, the engineer works for alter and alter owns steamy, she built cyclo outfit it lines up — big john (@gameshed_) June 14, 2020

We are on the old map.

Just before the season 1 map

From what I have been told we will see how Kevin was made and teleported to paradise palms

The old map will come back as all the old pois will start to re appear and the map will slowly transform. — Dan Breathnach ➐ (@ForeverAngry3) June 14, 2020

