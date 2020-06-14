New Fortnite Cyclo Skin May Contain Huge Hidden Secret

By Tyler Fischer

Fortnite's Item Shop today features a brand new skin dubbed the Cyclo Outfit, and this new skin may contain a huge hidden secret tied to the upcoming Season 3 Doomsday Device event, or at least that's what some Fortnite fans on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile are speculating. Today's Item Shop added the Cyclo Outfit and introduced players to the character who will likely play some role in the upcoming Doomsday Device event.

At first glance, the new skin looks like any other legendary skin. There's a lot to its design, but nothing super noteworthy or interesting. However, there may be more to the skin, or at least the background of the tweet advertising the skin over on the official Fortnite Twitter account.

As prominent Fortnite dataminer FortTory points out, the background for the Cyclo skin shares some odd similarities with Kevin the Cube. Meanwhile, there also appears to be an object hidden in the background that looks like one of the runes associated with the cube. As a result, many think the new Doomsday Device event will involve Kevin the Cube, somehow. In fact, Kevin the Cube might not be the only familiar face showing up.

Of course, for now, this is nothing more than speculation, but some Fortnite players seem convinced there's something to it and even have their own theories:

