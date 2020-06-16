✖

A new Jason Momoa Aquaman teaser has Fortnite fans excited. Ahead of Season 3's release tomorrow, Epic Games has been teasing PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players of the free-to-play battle royale game with a variety of teaser images, including one showing what looks like Aquaman's Trident. Since releasing this specific teaser, current Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has taken to Instagram and shared the teaser image, essentially confirming the teaser is indeed related to the rumored Aquaman skin, which we first heard about earlier this year.

Of course, this isn't an outright confirmation, but it's as close as you're going to get to an outright confirmation from Momoa, which you aren't going to get in the first place. Without context, it would probably be shrewd to take this tease with a grain of salt, but as mentioned above, we've been hearing about an Aquaman skin for awhile.

The current rumor is that an Aquaman skin will be the skin attached to challenges, much like the Deadpool skin was this season. This hasn't been confirmed, but not only did the rumor initially come from a reliable source, but all of these teases are suggesting it's valid.

Below, you can see the teaser from Momoa, courtesy of his Instagram, and Twitter account FNLeaksAndInfo:

Jason Momoa who plays as Aquaman has posted the second Chapter 2, Season 3 teaser on his Instagram story! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/fIf7KtKOym — FNLeaksAndInfo // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) June 16, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not officially confirmed that a new Aquaman skin is coming, but not only does it look like that's exactly what's happening, but it looks like a Black Manta skin may be coming as well.

