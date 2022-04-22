Forza Horizon 5 Players Surprised With Freebie

✖

Forza Horizon 5 players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have been surprised with a new and special freebie. The newest Forza Horizon game has been out and available on Xbox Game Pass for a few months now. It's unclear how many are still playing the game, especially in a post-Gran Turismo 7 world, but if you're still playing the 2021 hit you'll be happy to know you're getting a free car to celebrate Earth Day, which is today.

The official Forza Horizon Twitter account describes the freebie as "an eco-friendly Earth Day gift." As for the car itself, it's the hybrid BMW i8 with a custom Xbox and Earth Day livery. It's not a looker, but it's unique, and now available for free to not just all Forza Horizon 5 players, but all Forza Horizon 4 players as well.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this freebie is available to claim. It's possible it's only available to claim today given that today only is Earth Day, but if this is the case, it's not specific.

Check your messages for an eco-friendly Earth Day gift! The hybrid @BMW i8 featuring a custom @Xbox #EarthDay livery has been gifted to all players in #ForzaHorizon4 and #ForzaHorizon5. pic.twitter.com/2vkEiXkRGN — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) April 22, 2022

Forza Horizon 5 is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Like any game, you can buy it outright, but you can also play it via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

"It's hard to find much negative to say about Forza Horizon 5," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "The gameplay is fun and varied, the music is solid, there are tons of cars to unlock, and it's absolutely gorgeous to look at. The whole package is really breathtaking. Playground Games found so many ways to make Mexico come to life, taking great advantage of the region's diversity, while also pushing the Xbox Series X hardware to its limits. If you own the console, you owe it to yourself to check out Forza Horizon 5, whether that means purchasing a copy of the game, or playing it through Xbox Game Pass. It just might be one of the best showpieces for the next-gen era thus far."

