Gears of War: E-Day Release Date Announced With First Gameplay Trailer

To kick off today’s Xbox Games Showcase, new gameplay footage and the release date for Gears of War: E-Day have been unveiled. Coming into today’s broadcast, Xbox made it known in advance that it would be sharing countless new details on the long-awaited Gears of War prequel prior to its arrival later this year. And while the majority of this info will come in a dedicated Direct for Gears of War: E-Day happening after the Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox and The Coalition didn’t waste any time revealing the biggest tidbits ahead of time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following an extensive gameplay video for Gears of War: E-Day, Xbox confirmed that the game will launch later this year on October 6th. Perhaps surprisingly, E-Day will be a console exclusive for Xbox platforms, which means it will only be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC. While this historically isn’t a surprise for Xbox, it’s a bit surprising given that last year’s remaster of the original Gears of War was brought to PS5, which indicated future titles in the series could also come to PlayStation hardware.

Play video

As for the gameplay from Gears of War: E-Day, it seemed to show off one of the first encounters that longtime Marcus Fenix had with the Locust. Fenix is seen throughout the demo in street clothes, fighting off hordes of emerging enemies that are filling the streets of the city. It’s quite the departure for the series to see Fenix and his comrades battling in this manor, but it indicates that E-Day will likely be much more grounded than past entries.

Again, a dedicated Direct for Gears of War: E-Day is coming in the next hour, which means we’ll likely see a whole lot more of the multiplayer elements of the game. If anything notable emerges from that showcase, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!