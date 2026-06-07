Metroid Prime 5 for Nintendo Switch 2 Leaked

Metroid Prime 5 for Nintendo Switch 2 has just been leaked. As you may know, the first Metroid Prime game ranks among the greatest games ever made, while its two follow-ups have received critical acclaim themselves. The problem with the series, and Metroid as a whole, it has never sold incredibly well. And this was demonstrated again last year when Nintendo finally, after years of delays and pent-up anticipation, released Metroid Prime 4: Beyond for the Nintendo Switch 2. Not only did it sell poorly by Nintendo’s standards, but unlike its predecessors, it didn’t even achieve critical success for the first time in series history, only earning a 79 on Metacritic. The combination of these two has led many to believe the series is dead, or at the very least, about to go back on ice again for a long time. Apparently, this is not true, though.

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Over on social media platform X, Nintendo insider Nash Weedle relays word that back in May he got confirmation that Metroid Prime 5 is in development, despite expectations. In fact, Nash Weedle claims it began development during the development of Metroid Prime 4, which may suggest Nintendo was — falsely — very confident in MP4. There’s not much else noted, other than that the series developer, Retro Studios, is making it.

Metroid Prime 5 So Soon?

It’s hard to imagine getting a new Metroid Prime game so quickly, when it took 19 years for Metroid Prime 4 to come out, and that was on the back of three consecutive bangers. Again, the only explanation Nintendo would have for such a quick turnaround on Metroid Prime 5 is that it had expectations Metroid Prime 4 was going to deliver critical acclaim and perhaps break the mold of the series and sell well on top of this. Neither of these things happened, though.

Of course, take this new leak with a grain of salt. Nash Weedle has proven reliable in the past, but he does not have a bulletproof track record. Further, this could be the plan now, but plans change. This project could be cancelled or repurposed, or a variety of things could happen that could render this leak partially or wholly inaccurate.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this new leak, and we do not expect it to for various reasons. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.