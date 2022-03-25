Forza Horizon 5 Adding Big New Gameplay Feature

Playground Games has announced the next big Forza Horizon 5 update. The update won’t hit Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC until March 29, but ahead of this Playground Games did reveal the patch notes for the update, which in turn revealed everything it does. And the update doesn’t just do a lot, but some notable things as well. For example, it adds a couple of new gameplay features and delivers on a few requests players have had since launch.

Some of these smaller features include the addition of a HUD for cars with Race Mode type functionality to support the new Drivetrain swap mode on the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Meanwhile, a new low-resh mesh has been added under the world to improve the visuals when world chunks dropped out of high altitudes such as when using the Gravity Action. These are the smaller features though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The bigger features the addition of a new progression system that includes “Badges,” which players unlock through gameplay. The feature teased in the headline though is the addition of Custom Racing to Horizon Open, which will allow players to find races for their chosen race discipline and PI class.

All of this isn’t live in the game yet, and won’t be until March 29. When exactly on March 29, Playground Games doesn’t say, but we will be sure to let you know when we know.

Forza Horizon 5 is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the popular 2021 racing sim, click here.

“It’s hard to find much negative to say about Forza Horizon 5,” reads a snippet of our review of the game. “The gameplay is fun and varied, the music is solid, there are tons of cars to unlock, and it’s absolutely gorgeous to look at. The whole package is really breathtaking. Playground Games found so many ways to make Mexico come to life, taking great advantage of the region’s diversity, while also pushing the Xbox Series X hardware to its limits. If you own the console, you owe it to yourself to check out Forza Horizon 5, whether that means purchasing a copy of the game, or playing it through Xbox Game Pass. It just might be one of the best showpieces for the next-gen era thus far.”