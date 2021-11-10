Forza Horizon 5 Doesn’t Allow Some Players to Use Their Real Names

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the biggest Xbox games of the year, but some players are understandably disappointed with one particular aspect. The game offers players the chance to customize their license plates, but it automatically filters out anything that could be deemed “inappropriate content.” Naturally, this means curse words are out, but some players have discovered that their names areprohibited. Gotham Knights game designer Osama Dorias shared on Twitter that his name is ineligible to appear on a license plate, prompting a significant number of replies. In that thread, one poster shared that Nazih Fares of The 4 Winds faced a similar problem, and the name “Adolf” is also banned.

The original Tweet from Dorias can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/osamadorias/status/1458155702871072769

Dorias has stated that someone helped him get in touch with Microsoft support about the issue, but nothing has been fixed, at this time. The whole thing is really unfortunate, so hopefully the company will make some changes to allow for his name to be included, and others that might have been unfairly flagged. EA’s Nicholas Shewchuk chimed in that Playground Games was likely trying to stop “bad actors creating offensive content using that name in a different context,” and that seems to be the most likely scenario here. However, regardless of how it happened, no player should have to feel excluded based on their name.

Forza Horizon 5 released just yesterday, but it’s already being considered a contender for Game of the Year. The title received universal acclaim from reviewers when embargo lifted last week, and now players are getting a chance to experience it for themselves. The title offers a gorgeous take on Mexico, and there’s an incredible amount of content for players to see and do. With the holiday season quickly approaching, Forza Horizon 5 could prove a strong selling point for the Xbox platform.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Forza Horizon 5 yet? Has your name caused you issues in video games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!