Forza Motorsport Gets First Post-Release Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Developer Turn 10 Studios has today released the first update for Forza Motorsport across Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. A week ago today, Forza Motorsport was finally let loose but it didn't come without a few various problems that players were quick to discover. Fortunately, Turn 10 has been working hard to rectify these issues and has now pushed out a patch that should bring about a variety of improvements.

Downloadable right now, Forza Motorsport update version 1.0 looks to primarily resolve a number of bugs that have been found. Outside of these bug fixes, Turn 10 has also brought some "general stability improvements" to the eighth mainline Forza title and has also tweaked some gameplay elements tied to progression, physics, and replay. Lastly, some more specific adjustments solely for graphics on Xbox Series X/S have been made. Moving forward, Forza Motorsport will surely continue to receive a ton of additional updates, but this first patch is already quite an extensive one.

You can get a look at everything that has been fixed in this new update for Forza Motorsport in the patch notes below.

Forza Motorsport Update 1.0 Patch Notes

Stability

General stability improvements with fixes for various crash scenarios.

Fixed a crash that could occur in the Builders Cup Career Mode after upgrading a car and entering Open Practice in the Fox Body Challenge race on Watkins Glen.

Fixed a crash that could occur on Grand Oak Club Circuit during a cinematic when entering Open Practice for the third race of the Builders Cup Intro Series.

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering a Free Play race from the My Cars menu if there were too many cars with custom thumbnail images.

Fixed a crash that could occur upon loading into a Free Play race.

Progression

Adjusted car part unlock levels to increase player upgrade options at lower car levels. Most car parts should now be unlocked within a single Builders Cup series.

Improvements to ensure Car Affinity manufacturer reward discounts are unlocked when intended – once a player reaches Car Level 50 in a car from the respective brand.

Progression [Xbox Series X|S Only]

Fixed an issue that would cause players to lose gameplay progress if they continued to play Forza Motorsport after a new game update has been released.

Graphics [Xbox Series X|S Only]

Fixed an issue when entering and exiting the video menu in-game resulted in black levels being substantially raised, creating a "washed out" look.

Multiplayer

Fixed an exploit in Featured Multiplayer where in specific scenarios, a player could post impossible lap times onto the Qualifying leaderboard by entering Qualifying directly from a Practice session.

Resolved an issue where at times incorrect Safety Rating and Driver Skill Ratings were used for matchmaking.

Fixed an issue where control of the car wouldn't be handed back to the player upon exiting the pits in Featured Multiplayer and beginning a solo race in Free Play.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from downloading and saving another player's livery while in a Private Multiplayer pre-race.

Livery Editor

Fixed an issue on the 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans while moving a decal around the "Top" or "Hood" of the vehicle while in the Livery Editor which caused decals to appear reflected and offset on the other side of the car.

Fixed an issue on the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS where stripe decals would not correctly line-up between the hood, roof and wing.

Fixed a crash encountered in Apply Decals when importing a Layer Group from a previous Forza game and then attempting to apply a Vinyl Shape.

Tracks

Updated trackside flag textures on Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fixed an issue on Le Mans track layouts where a specific curb would stop LMP cars as if they were colliding with an invisible wall.

Physics

Improved wet tire wear rates in conditions where track wetness levels are moderate. Wet tires will still wear quickly in dry or semi-dry conditions.

Tuning Setup

Fixed an issue that prevented players from downloading another player's custom Tuning Setup while browsing a Leaderboard.

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where custom key binds for a controller or keyboard would not be saved between game sessions.

Accessibility [Steam Only]

Fixed an issue where the speech-to-text window did not appear when speech-to-text or text-to-speech would be enabled.

Fixed an issue where the speech-to-text or text-to-speech window would persist on-screen for an indefinite duration until the game was relaunched.

Replay

Improved the visuals of the replay camera shown for the last segment of VIR Grand West.

Cars