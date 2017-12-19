The Legend Of Korra And Nintendo’s ARMS Included In Free Comic Book Day Lineup

Though Free Comic Book Day is still a little bit away, that doesn’t mean it’s too early to get amped up and prep for a celebration a la comics! Dark Horse just announced today two very exciting additions to the free comic roster, and Nickelodeon fans are not going to want to miss this one!

“Dark Horse Comics is excited to feature all-ages stories from Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra and Nintendo’s ARMS for our Free Comic Book Day Silver offering on May 5, 2018!

First, Avatar Korra pairs up with an unlikely sidekick for a super-important, top-secret mission to track down a pack of lost pets in a story written by The Legend of Korra co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino with art by Jayd Aït-Kaci and Vivian Ng.

In a story based on Nintendo’s exclusive fighting game ARMS, a young fighter trains tirelessly to reach the top in the ARMS League Grand Prix—but first, he must defeat 599 other contenders! ARMS is written by Ian Flynn (Sonic the Hedgehog, Mega Man) with art by Joe Ng (Street Fighter, Overwatch: Binary).

And to wrap things up, our FCBD all-ages issue features an equally beautiful and fun The Legend of Korra cover by Jayd Aït-Kaci and Vivian Ng!

Free Comic Book Day is a single day when participating comic book specialty shops across North America and around the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their shops.”

Those are some very good reasons to be excited! Free Comic Book Day is an international event that celebrates one of our favourite mediums here at ComicBook (I know, who would have thunk it?), and we can’t wait to ring in these recently added titles to that roster! The event itself will begin on May 5th, 2018. Get amped, comic fans!