Pokemon TCG Pocket Code Gives Players Free Rewards

The Pokemon Company and DeNa have released a new code for Pokemon TCG Pocket. This aligns with the recent release of the new Celestial Guardians expansion set released on April 30th, bringing Pokemon from Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon. With Alolan Pokemon here, this code will gift players various rewards to help collect them all. No expiration date was given with the release of this code, but Pokemon TCG Pocket players will want to act fast regardless. Using codes in the mobile TCG game is a little different from most, but we have an easy guide to ensure you can redeem your Pokemon TCG Pocket code.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is celebrating Golden Week and has released a new code. Players can use the code, S5N4NDM00N, to collect 24 Pack Hourglasses and 500 Trade Tokens. Codes are not redeemed in-game, but rather through the official Pokemon TCG Pocket website. Here is how to use Pokemon TCG Pocket codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Pokemon TCG Pocket

First, players must get their Support ID from Pokemon TCG Pocket. This can be done by clicking on the three lines on Pokemon TCG Pocket’s main screen. Above the player’s username and profile picture is the Support ID. Write this down or copy it.

Next, head to the official Pokemon TCG Pocket Gift Code website. Input your Support ID and Gift Code into the respective slots. Confirm both are correct and click Send. The free rewards will be sent to your Pokemon TCG Pocket app via the Gift option on the main screen. You do not need to restart your game for the rewards to appear.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Celestial Guardians pack contains many new cards, featuring iconic Pokemon from Alola. It adds powerful Pokemon and item cards that shake up the meta, such as Oricorio and Rare Candy. A new Ranked Season has also begun, so players will want to learn the new meta quickly to rank up.

In addition to adding new cards, Celestial Guardians also brings new shiny Pokemon, first introduced in Shining Revelry. These are classic Pokemon introduced in the first pack, Genetic Apex, including Blastoise, Gengar, and more. With these free rewards, players can pull more booster packs and increase their odds of getting rare and shiny cards, allowing them to build meta decks and complete their collection.