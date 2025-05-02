R.E.P.O. Update Adds Tons of New Content

Co-op horror games are all the rage, and R.E.P.O. is the latest hit. Since its release on February 26th, it has racked up over 120,000 reviews on Steam, netting an “Overwhelmingly Positive” score. With the first update on the horizon, fans are extremely excited for what is to come, and developer semiwork has released a teaser of what to expect when the update drops. However, the biggest surprise is semiwork will hold an open beta test of the new update, allowing players to check it out ahead of its official release. Fans can opt into the open beta now, or wait until it launches for all players.

The open beta for R.E.P.O. is currently ongoing, and players can jump in right now. They should keep in mind it is in open beta, so not everything will be working as it should and players may encounter errors. Waiting for the full release of R.E.P.O.’s first update ensures the best quality experience.

How to Play the R.E.P.O. Open Beta

To join the R.E.P.O. open beta, navigate to your Steam library and find R.E.P.O. Right-click on the game and select Properties. Locate Betas in this new tab, click on it, and then go to the Beta Participation box. Open this and click “beta – beta branch” to join the R.E.P.O. first update open beta. Players are encouraged to provide feedback and help finalize the update content on the official R.E.P.O. Discord.

What Is Added in the R.E.P.O. Open Beta?

The biggest additions of the R.E.P.O. update are a new level, Avant-Garde, as well as a server list and random matchmaking. This adds new ways to play and a new location to explore. With this comes a region picker, the ability to kick players, and passwords to ensure private lobbies stay private.

New features and items have been added in this update as well. Players can equip the Pulse Pistol, Boltzap!, Prodzap, and Duck Bucket to make extractions easier and more fun. A new UI for batteries has also been added, making every stock on the battery meter represent one use.

R.E.P.O. has now added an Overcharge feature. Grabbing enemies now builds Overcharge, which will blast players back if the meter gets full. Multiple players grabbing the same enemy shares the Overcharge between all players and will affect them all once full. Extraction Points also have a new feature that issues a warning toward what items risk being destroyed.

R.E.P.O. has seen various changes and These apply to microphones, spectators, the UI, and many other general gameplay features. Balance has been adjusted for enemies, including aggression toward sound, weight, and how they act when stunned. Weapons have seen balancing to make them more effective and feel better to use.

Finally, numerous bugs in R.E.P.O. have been addressed. Some of these are minor, while others significantly affect gameplay. For a full experience of everything new in the R.E.P.O. update, jump into the open beta now and test it out for yourself.