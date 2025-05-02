Get 27 Star Wars Games Dirt Cheap For May the 4th

Since Star Wars Day, aka May the Fourth, is happening this weekend there are a ton of new products and deals on the way for fans. Some of the highlights include new lightsabers and Droid replicas. However, gamers can also get in on the fun thanks to Fanatical, who have a grand total of 27 Star Wars PC games super cheap through the holiday.

For starters, the “Star Wars Collection” is valued at $99.99, but can be had for $28.99 with a total of 14 games on board. From 2003’s Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy to 2008’s Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, this pack includes a range of games with different obstacles and game play. They’re also offering the “Star Wars Classics Collection”, which includes 8 classic games valued at $39.99 for only $11.59. Lastly, the “Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection” offers gamers a chance to dive into games like Star Wars: Dark Forces and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast for only $5.79. All together, all three of these packs include Steam keys for 27 classic Star Wars for less than $2 each.

If you’re feeling nostalgic and you want to revisit these titles, or maybe you never got the chance to try them in the first place, now’s your chance. All games are playable on PC with some offering MacOS compatibility. Maybe now really is the time to switch to PC gaming. Fanatical’s continual offerings of relatively cheap games seems to be a new way to participate in the culture of gaming without having to spend an arm and a leg. I couldn’t resist the 71% discount, having already made my own purchase of the “Star Wars Collection.” If there’s a chance at some cheap Star Wars games, I’m on it. You can check out a full list of the games for each collection below.

Star Wars Collection:

Stars Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars Starfighter

Star Wars The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes

Star Wars The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars Empire at War: Gold Pack

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic)

Star Wars Classics Collection

Star Wars – X-Wing Special Edition

Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition

Star Wars – X-Wing Alliance™

Star Wars X-Wing vs TIE Fighter – Balance of Power Campaigns™

Star Wars Rebellion

Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga

Star Wars: Rebel Assault I + II

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith Expansion

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy

