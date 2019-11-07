Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Free Game

The latest and greatest free video game coming to the Epic Games Store has been revealed! Typically, the digital storefront and platform offers between one and two games for free every week. (Except for that one very special week where there were six games up for grabs.) Next week is a one game for free only, but it’s a real good one: The Messenger.

More specifically, The Messenger is set to be free on the platform beginning November 14th and running through November 21st. The current set of free games — Nuclear Throne and RUINER — are available from now through November 14th. The usual caveats apply here: it’s PC only, and is tied to the Epic Game Store platform. Other than that, however, it’s just… free. For a limited time, but still.

Hack. Mutate. Fight against the corrupt, or fight your way to the throne. Nuclear Throne and RUINER are FREE on the #EpicGamesStore for a limited time!https://t.co/INRdk3aQME pic.twitter.com/7vUBEJnFrr — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) November 7, 2019

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes The Messenger:

“As a demon army besieges his village, a young ninja ventures through a cursed world, to deliver a scroll paramount to his clan’s survival. What begins as a classic action platformer soon unravels into an expansive time-traveling adventure full of thrills, surprises, and humor.”

