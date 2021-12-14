Free League Nexus Provides Digital Toolset for ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game and More

Demiplane has announced plans to produce a digital toolset to support roleplaying games published by Free League Publishing. Free League Nexus is a digital toolset planned to launch in 2022 that will support various Free League Publishing titles with features such as a digital reader, game rules compendium, character builder, and interactive character sheet. Free League Nexus will also include an online playspace that will allow players to connect via matchmaking for games and through a video chat. Initially, Free League Nexus will support for games utilizing Free League’s acclaimed Year Zero Engine, including ALIEN The Roleplaying Game, Vaesen, Forbidden Lands, Mutant: Year Zero, and Coriolis. Other Free League titles will be incorporated in the future. A trailer for the new service can be found below:

Free League Publishing is a Swedish publisher whose games have won multiple awards in recent years. Other games published by Free League include Mörk Borg and Tales From the Loop.

“Free League has taken the tabletop roleplaying space by storm in the last few years, publishing games that are steeped in masterful game design, unparalleled production value, and compelling storytelling potential,” said Adam Bradford, Chief Development Officer at Demiplane, in a press release. “We’re thrilled to bring this kind of digital support to life for these incredible games–I can’t wait to use Free League Nexus at my own table!”

This is the third major digital toolset license announced by Demiplane this year. The company previously announced a Pathfinder Nexus that will support online play for the fantasy-themed game Pathfinder, and World of Darkness Nexus, which supports the World of Darkness games (such as Vampire: The Masquerade). Both of these toolsets are also expected to be released in 2022.

“Tabletop gaming and its communities have been moving online for years, and we want our games to be where gamers are. Free League Nexus on Demiplane is another major step for us in this direction. We don’t want gamers to choose between playing online or at a physical table– Free League Nexus gives them tools to enhance the experience for both,” said Tomas Härenstam, CEO of Free League Publishing, in the same press release.

Expect to hear more news about Free League Nexus and Demiplane’s other toolsets in the near future.