Free ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Platinum Trophy Reward Is Making Its Rounds Again

Marvel’s Spider-Man made a huge splash when it first debuted on PlayStation 4, and players that went all in were awarded with a special PlayStation 4 Avatar last year. Now it looks like a fresh batch of those emails are making their rounds once more, because many players are reporting getting that special reward in their inbox.

Check your email, because users are reporting seeing “Saving the City from Super Villains? Check” as a subject line containing a free PSN Avatar as an exclusive reward for Platinum trophy earners, though some are saying it’s showing up in their spam.

The description of the Avatar reads, “Spider-Man and Peter’s worlds collided. High stakes, relationships with friends and foes – it was a long journey and you should feel proud. Here is a reward for your heroic effort.”

As previously mentioned, if you received a Platinum trophy in the game but aren’t seeing the email, check that spam folder. For my own personal reward, that’s exactly where I found the email, so if you haven’t received it yet, but didn’t check all of the possible locations, don’t panic!

As for the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service,” reads our full review.

“You’ve been introduced to most of the villains you’ll encounter in Marvel’s Spider-Man, but believe me when I say that the best parts of this story definitely were not shown in the trailers. There are major shocks and surprises coming your way, and long-time Marvel fans have what will seem to be an endless trove of collectibles and secrets to mine.”

