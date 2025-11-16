Free PS5 Game Now Available and It’s an Instant Hit With Open-World Fans

A new and free PS5 game is now available on the PlayStation Store, and it is proving to be an instant hit. That said, while many are checking out the new PS5 game, not everyone is loving it. The game in question is actually a PS5 console exclusive, so it is also available on PC, but it is not available on any other console, including Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch 2. This could change in the future, but right now, it is yet another major console exclusive for the PS5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, on November 14, developer Everstone Studios and publisher NetEase Games released Where Winds Meet, an open-world action-adventure RPG set in ancient China during the 10th century. In it, players step into the shoes of a young sword master on a journey to discover forgotten truths and the mysteries of their own identity.

Play video

Player Numbers and User Reviews

We do not have player numbers on PS5, but we do on Steam. And over the last 24 hours, Where Winds Meet has had the 8th highest peak concurrent player count, behind only Delta Force, Apex Legends, Battlefield 6, Arc Raiders, PUBG, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike 2. This is thanks to attracting 193,860 concurrent players at one point. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has already amassed 10,300 user reviews, which is a lot for such a short amount of time and more than the vast majority of PS5 games ever attract in a similar window of time.

Many are playing Where Winds Meet, but how many are enjoying it? Well, on Steam, it has 6,284 user reviews, with a 79% approval rating. This is a solid return. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has a similar 3.81 out of 5 stars rating. These aren’t glowing returns, but it is important to remember that free games often have lower user review scores for the simple reason that when the barrier to entry is lowered, you attract a wider range of consumers with varying interest levels. If you are going to spend $70 or $80 on a new PS5 game, you probably have researched it and are familiar with the product, and thus are confident you will enjoy it. There is no filter like this when a game is free, so it leads to a lower density of interested and invested players.

What are positive reviews of the game saying? Well, they primarily praise the high-end graphics and the smooth gameplay that evokes titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Naraka: Bladepoint, Ghost of Tsushima, and Assassin’s Creed. Meanwhile, negative reviews hone in on some gaccha elements of the game, which can create a stressful and grindy progression loop.

Unfortunately, for those with a PS5 Pro, Where Winds Meet is not a PS5 Pro-enhanced game, and there is no word of this changing. It may seem surprising for a high-profile PS5 console exclusive not to support the premium Sony console, but it’s actually the rule, not the exception, as owners of the console have been finding out since last year. To this end, the PS5 Pro is one of the worst places to play one of last month’s biggest games.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.