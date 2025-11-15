$40 PS5 Game on Sale for $4 for Limited Time

A PS5 game that normally costs $40 on the PlayStation Store is on sale for $4 for a limited time. This price point is thanks to a massive 90% discount, and it results in the cheapest price the game has ever been. This applies to not just the PlayStation Store, but other retailers as well. That said, this deal is only available for a limited time, and is set to specifically expire in exactly one week on November 22. Considering this is only the third time the PS5 game has been on sale on the PlayStation Store this year, it’s unlikely to be this cheap again anytime soon.

The PS5 game in question is a 2021 tactical stealth shooter from developer CI Games, which also acted as publisher on the release. In other words, the dirt-cheap PS5 game is Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, a sequel to 2019’s Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts. Upon release, the PS5 version of the game garnered a very solid 81 on Metacritic, which matches up with its 4/5 PlayStation Store rating and its 85% approval rating on Steam.

About the Game

For those unfamiliar with Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, it is a game all about eliminating opponents from afar. In it, you play as Raven, a contract sniper assassin whose latest job has taken him to a lawless region of the Middle East where he must topple an insidious crime syndicate and bring them to justice, eliminating one 1000m away target at a time.

This is the 6th and latest installment in the Sniper Ghost Warrior series, which debuted back in 2008. That said, this is a standalone experience, which means you don’t have to have played any of the previous games to play it, as they are not connected narratively at all.

Those who decide to check out the sniper game now that it is only a few dollars should expect to sit down with it for 9 to 14 hours. In addition to forking over $4, PS5 users should also expect to fork over about 15 GB to download the game from PSN. Unfortunately, for those on PS5 Pro, there are no PS5 Pro enhancements, but if you are a PS5 Pro owner, you are pretty used to this.

