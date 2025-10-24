PS5 Pro Is the Worst Place to Play One of October’s Biggest Games

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: the PS5 Pro is somehow the worst platform to play one of the biggest releases of the month. Despite featuring more power than the base PS5, the PS5 Pro has struggled mightily with some games. This has specifically been true of third-party titles on the hardware, as developers seem to still be figuring out how best to take advantage of the additional features that the premium platform provides. Unfortunately, this unoptimized gameplay has once again impacted another notable release that is arriving to close out October.

Reported by Digital Foundry, Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds 2 has plenty of issues when played on PS5 Pro. While the performance of the game is relatively stable, the console’s PSSR upscaling technology has led to some visual annoyances. These graphical problems are especially tied to lighting, which creates noise around certain objects in the environment. Not only is this a downgrade when compared to the PS5, but the performance on all PlayStation platforms is said to be worse than that of Xbox Series X. When taking all of this into account, it leads to PS5 Pro somehow being the worst platform of all to experience The Outer Worlds 2 on.

PS5 Pro Continues to Have Big Problems

While this might seem shocking given the whopping $750 price tag of the PS5 Pro, this is just the latest instance in which we’ve seen the high-end PlayStation hardware struggle with certain games. Over the past year alone, titles like Silent Hill f, Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater have launched with issues of some sort on PS5 Pro. The root cause of these problems seems to primarily be tied to PSSR, which most developers still don’t know how to optimize for.

As time continues to pass, hopefully, these annoyances with games on PS5 Pro start to fall by the wayside. Developers should begin to become more accustomed to working with the Pro and its PSSR technology, which should result in games reaching the level that players expect from the hardware. Sony itself has also said that it’s planning to push out an upgrade for the PS5 Pro at some point in 2026, which could result in some of these struggles becoming a thing of the past. Until that happens, though, it might be better to hold off on buying the PS5 Pro for yourself if you’ve been considering picking it up.

