2025 PS5 Exclusive Game Delayed at the Last Second to 2026

A 2025 PS5 console exclusive game has been delayed to 2026 right at the last second, which means it is joining the lineup of 2026 PS5 exclusives, headlined by Marvel’s Wolverine, Saros, and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. Right now, the PS5 game does not have a new release date, but rather it now has a vague 2026 release window.

More specifically, those who were anticipating playing Showa American Story before the end of the year, holding onto its 2025 release window until the last second, well, the rug has been pulled from underneath you. Developer Nekcom Games and publisher 4Divinity have delayed the game to 2026 to ensure the quality level of the game.

“As we move toward the final stages of development, after careful consideration, we’ve decided to adjust our release plans to ensure the best possible quality,” reads an official statement from the aforementioned pair. “The release window of Showa American Story has been moved from 2025 to 2026.”

The statement continues: “Since the reveal of Showa American Story, the enthusiasm from players around the world has inspired us every step of the way. We sincerely apologize for the delay and truly appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued support. I know this isn’t the news you were hoping for, and I’m truly sorry to keep you waiting longer. This extra time will allow us to give Showa American Story the level of quality it deserves and ensure it meets the standards we’ve set for ourselves. Everyone at Nekcom is giving their best to ensure Showa American Story launches in its strongest form.”

Showa American Story was first announced back in 2022 for not just PS5, but PC. However, the game itself has been in development since 2016. So this project has been cooking for a while. It remains a mystery why it is a PS5 console exclusive, as Sony has seemingly no involvement, and this has not changed.

As for the game itself, it is an action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic “Showa America,” an America largely owned by Japan. In it, you play as a teenage girl revived from the dead, who is looking for answers about what happened to her and the world around her, whilst trying to survive a landscape littered with zombies, monsters, and humans transformed by their brutal existence.

