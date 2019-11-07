Epic Games Store’s New Free Games Are Now Available

As happens every Thursday, there is now a new set of free video games available via the Epic Games Store! This time around, both Nuclear Throne and RUINER have joined in on the fun, both of which were rather well received when they first released. If you’ve been looking to try either but never found the time, “free” is as good a time as any to start.

Now, there are a few caveats to keep in mind. First and foremost, these games are only free for a week, and they PC game. Also? They’re tied to an Epic Games Store account, so if you’ve somehow become attached to one digital storefront or platform over another, that’s something to take into consideration.

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes Nuclear Throne:

“Nuclear Throne is a post-apocalyptic roguelike-like top-down shooter. Not ‘the final hope of humanity’ post-apocalyptic, but ‘humanity is extinct and mutants and monsters now roam the world’ post-apocalyptic. Fight your way through the wastelands with powerful weaponry, collecting radiation to mutate some new limbs and abilities. All these things and more you could do if only you were good at this game. Can you reach the Nuclear Throne?”

How’s how the Epic Games Store describes RUINER:

“RUINER is a brutal action shooter set in the year 2091 in the cyber metropolis Rengkok. A wired psychopath lashes out against a corrupt system to uncover the truth and retrieve his kidnapped brother under the guidance of a secretive hacker friend.”

What do you think about the latest set of free games on the Epic Games Store? Do either Nuclear Throne or RUINER interest you? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Nuclear Throne and RUINER are now available for free on the Epic Games Store from now through November 14th. The next free game was also revealed today: The Messenger will be free on Epic Games Store from November 14th through November 21st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.