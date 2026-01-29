I Feel Like Invincible VS Is Going to Obliterate the Competition

It seems like Skybound Games announced its forthcoming tag fighter Invincible VS long ago, but in reality, the world learned of it in June 2025. Still, the anticipation is high, and most fans can’t wait to get their hands on what looks to be the next big thing in the fighting game genre. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait much longer, as Invincible VS is set to release in April 2026. You can pre-order it today for PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X|S. Given what’s been revealed thus far, it seems likely that Invincible VS will be immensely successful, and there’s little doubt it will obliterate the competition.

Several factors suggest this, though the most notable is the source material. Invincible VS is based on the Amazon Prime animated series adapted from the Image Comics title, and the voice cast is reprising their roles for the game. That alone is enough to tantalize anyone familiar with the series, but it’s not the only draw. The Invincible universe is filled with all manner of powerful players, many of whom are ideal competitors in a fighting game. It’s not uncommon to flip a page or watch a scene and see one character beating the literal guts out of another, which makes for an epic fighter.

Invincible VS Will Kill the Competition

Image courtesy of Skybound Games

Let’s get the obvious aspect out of the way: the competition. There are several new fighting games and updates to existing ones set for release in 2026, so Invincible VS won’t be the only one on the market. The biggest is likely Street Fighter 6, which is set to debut a fourth season sometime in 2026. Capcom’s dominance of the fighting game genre and its past success with the Street Fighter franchise ensure many will dive headfirst into the latest offering. Still, the game was first released in 2023, so while new content is exciting, it’s not as interesting as something entirely new.

Riot Games’ free-to-play 2v2 fighting game, 2XKO, is picking up steam this year following its October 2025 release, but Invincible VS offers a bit more violence that’s sure to entertain more players. The thing about Invincible is that it’s brutal, and neither the comics, the TV series, nor Invincible VS hold back in any way. Looking past games like Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, which hasn’t revealed much since its announcement, and there’s a lot to look forward to from Skybound Games’ newest IP. Here’s what we know so far about Invincible VS, and what it’s expected to bring to the table.

At launch, Invincible VS will have 18 playable characters. The ones we know about are Anissa, Atom Eve, Battle Beast, Bulletproof, Cecil, Ella Mental (a new, original character created for the game), Invincible, Lucan, Monster Girl, Omni-Man, Rex Splode, Robot, and Thula. An additional four characters will be available as DLC at a later date. Gameplay consists of teams of three characters, allowing players to tag and switch characters mid-combo. Defending players can escape such a combo by doing a counter-tag, and all indications from the gameplay trailer suggest it will be dynamic, beautifully animated, and as gory as is humanly possible.

Invincible VS’s Gore Puts Mortal Kombat to Shame

Image courtesy of Skybound Games

Robert Kirkman, the series’ creator, has indicated that gore is going to be a signature element of Invincible VS. Frankly, without it, the game wouldn’t belong in the Invincible universe. It will feature a cinematic story mode alongside its multiplayer versus combat, and it looks as if playing the game will truly feel like you’re controlling an in-universe character. It will obliterate the competition by overshadowing prior releases getting new seasonal updates, and killing new IPs hitting the market by distinguishing itself through its brutality. Of course, only time will tell how well the game will do, though it appears to be a surefire hit.

