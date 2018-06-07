Freedom Planet Confirmed For Nintendo Switch

If you’re a fan of old-school platforming games, you might have come across a title called Freedom Planet. Originally released for Wii U and PC/Steam, this game paid spiritual tribute to the Sonic the Hedgehog games of old with sprite-based design and tight gameplay that made each level a joy to run through.

But if you somehow missed out on the game, don’t worry. It’s coming to Nintendo‘s biggest platform yet.

XSEED Games revealed its E3 line-up for next week; and, as part of its lineup, it confirmed that Freedom Planet is making its way to Nintendo Switch. The game is currently slated to release sometime this fall as a digital addition to the eShop. No word yet on a potential physical release but you never know.

The game is once again being developed by GalaxyTrail and puts players in control of a number of heroes including a “spunky dragon girl and her friends” that go up against “alien attack forces” driven by “hostile foreign powers.” The official description is below and you can see the game in action with the trailer above.

“Freedom Planet is a fast-paced combat-driven platform adventure that pits a spunky dragon girl and her friends against hostile foreign powers and alien attack forces. There’s trouble around every turn, from insects to giant robots to sheer explosive destruction, but players will have a variety of special fighting abilities at their disposal to blast through more than a dozen massive, nonlinear stages. The campaign may be played through as Lilac, Carol, or the unlockable Milla, each of whom has completely unique gameplay mechanics, an altered story mode in which the selected character takes the lead, and even a few of her own unique stages.

Developed by GalaxyTrail and slated for publishing on Nintendo Switch by XSEED Games, Freedom Planet will release this fall digitally on Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.”

The game will be playable at XSEED’s booth for those that want to stop by and check it out.

Now this just leaves an interesting question. Will XSEED possibly publish the forthcoming Freedom Planet 2 for Switch as well; or will GalaxyTrail be handling that release itself? Guess we’ll find out soon enough.

In the meantime, be sure to look forward to enjoying Freedom Planet on the go later this year!