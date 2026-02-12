FromSoftware Switch 2 Exclusive The Duskbloods Still Planned for 2026, Despite Lack of Updates

A new FromSoftware Switch 2 exclusive, The Duskbloods, was one of the biggest announcements during the first major Switch 2 direct in 2025. So it seemed like a given that the game would be among the lineup for the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. Yet The Duskbloods was nowhere to be seen, prompting many FromSoftware fans to wonder… is the game even still happening? Despite being announced early last year, we still know fairly little about The Duskbloods. But new info reaffirms that the new Switch 2 exclusive is still on track for its 2026 release window.

FromSoftware owner Kadokawa recently released its latest earnings report. While these reports are largely aimed at investors, covering net sales and financial results from the prior quarter, they often include future projections. And it’s here that we get some new information confirming that The Duskbloods is reportedly still on track for a 2026 release on Switch 2. That’s good to hear for those eager to see a new game from the beloved developer behind Dark Souls and Elden Ring.

Recent Earnings Report Confirms FromSoftware Still Plans to Release The Duskbloods This Year

The relevant information appears on page 15 of the 37-page report, on a business overview slide focused on gaming. Specifically, the future outlook section notes: “FromSoftware currently has multiple titles in the development pipeline, including Elden Ring Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods (both slated for a 2026 release for Nintendo Switch 2).” Of course, we already knew FromSoft was working on these titles. But the “both slated for a 2026 release” confirms that, despite relatively few updates about either title, these FromSoftware games are still aiming to hit Switch 2 this year.

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition was originally supposed to hit Switch 2 in 2025. But it was delayed in October, with no new release window provided. Now, it looks like we can expect to see Elden Ring on the Switch 2 at some point in 2026. But the bigger news is that, despite its notable lack of updates, The Duskbloods is apparently still on track.

The Duskbloods has been a bit of a touchy subject since its reveal. With its bloody vibes, many initially thought the trailer was about to confirm a new Bloodborne. Instead, FromSoftware is developing a brand-new vampiric IP for the Switch 2. And we still know relatively little about the game, despite it being nearly a year since its reveal. Following the reveal trailer, we got a quick clip during The Game Awards. But aside from that, FromSoftware has been relatively silent on its newest game.

When FromSoftware didn’t make an appearance at the February Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, many assumed The Duskbloods must be further away than expected. After all, if the game is coming out this year, wouldn’t that have been the perfect time to remind fans to be on the lookout? But despite the silence, The Duskbloods is apparently still on track for a 2026 release. If that’s the case, we should probably expect more details to emerge at some point in the coming months to start building hype for the Switch 2 exclusive Souslike.

