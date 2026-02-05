The Duskbloods Isn’t The Only Soulslike Coming Out In 2026

The Nintendo Switch 2 has a variety of exclusive games with panned releases in 2026, but perhaps the most interesing one is The Duskbloods, developed by FromSoftware. Fans of FromSoft games can see a variety of inspirations in The Duskbloods from previous titles, from Dark Souls and Elden Ring to even Bloodborne given the Switch 2 title’s seemingly Victorian setting. That being said, another exciting action RPG also promises dark action in a gothic world, giving you another Soulslike experience before The Duskbloods may ever release.

Right now, there is almost no information surrounding The Duskbloods, giving fans no real idea for what the game will be like. With FromSoft’s attention on Elden Ring: Nightreign, other action RPGs might have a chance to thrive while their next big project takes some time to get fully realized. Tactical combat and tough bosses are not exclusive to one developer’s games, with some even providing a welcome change of pace from what is widely known.

Lords Of The Fallen 2 Has A Planned 2026 Release That Promises Dark Fantasy Action

Lords of the Fallen 2, a sequel to a 2023 predecessor, is an action RPG that offers a dark fantasy setting and story that fans of Soulslike titles might enjoy. In this game, your character can pass into the realms of the living and the dead, using an Umbral lamp to transform your path depending on what situation you’re in. Every environment of Lords of the Fallen 2 can be changed, unlocking new treasures but exposing yourself to nightmarish enemies in the process.

The level of risk and reward in this game is similar to Dark Souls, giving players who learn its systems the most benefits. While the first Lords of the Fallen wasn’t perfect, trailers for its sequel seem to double down and improve upon the most interesting aspects of its gameplay. The Umbral system provides an intriguing departure from other Soulslike games, but doesn’t take away from the RPG systems that make the sub-genre appealing.

Much like other Souls-adjacent games, Lords of the Fallen 2 allows players to refine a specific character build for a variety of play styles. From magical sorcery, ranged combat, or traditional melee duels, players can adjust and adapt their character based on their preferred gameplay when taking on enemies and bosses. Bosses themselves are spectacles and true tests of will, providing the desired difficulty of those looking for an authentic Soulslike experience.

Among Soulslikes, Lords Of The Fallen Has A Unique Approach To Its Gameplay

The Umbral systems go much further than you might think in Lords of the Fallen, with the sequel likely expanding this unique system to its limits. In the first game, your Umbral lamp was your main tool not just for map exploration, but also combat and puzzle solving throughout your adventure. For example, you may come across an area where there are multiple gaps on a bridge leading to certain doom. By traveling into the Umbral relam, those gaps are filled, but now the bridge is full of enemies exclusive to that reality.

Wielding your Umbral Lamp also allows you to “Soulflay” enemies, draining them of vigor for your own character. This breaks the traditional Soulslike approach to resting to reset and recover, offering a more on-the-fly approach to character healing. This constantly puts you in places where you have to interact with enemies more often, emphasizing the action elements of the game often. As you grow stronger, so does your Umbral Lamp, applying new passive skills that continue changing how you play.

The Duskblood’s Exclusivity May Draw Fans To Lords Of The Fallen 2 Instead

Unlike The Duskbloods, Lords of the Fallen 2 is planned to release on multiple systems, including the Xbox Series X|S, the PlayStation 5, and Epic Games Store. With a planned release window of 2026, Lords of the Fallen 2 has a more concrete time frame thought out than The Duskbloods as well, at least for the time being. Fans craving more Soulslike content may jump to the Umbral for their fix, but even after FromSoft releases their upcoming title, there may be players who never get a chance to play it.

The collaboration of FromSoftware with Nintendo has made The Duskbloods a Switch 2 exclusive, which may be detrimental to its popularity. The Nintendo console is notoriously hard to get, and fairly expensive compared to some players who play through Epic Games on their PC. While Lords of the Fallen 2 is sure to be demanding on whatever system it’s on, players might have an easier time gaining access to it as opposed to buying a Switch 2 just for The Duskbloods.

Yet, the ambitious scale of both games will find their audiences in due time. Even if Lords of the Fallen 2 doesn’t have the FromSoft name attached to it, solid gameplay and fun RPG mechanics will help it shine, much like Lies of P did with its approach to the Soulslike style.

