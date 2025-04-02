New FromSoftware Vampire Game The Duskbloods Announced

Many gamers might have expected any vampire-related game announcements during the Nintendo Switch 2 direct to center on Vampire: The Masquerade‘s upcoming Bloodlines 2. However, Dark Souls developer FromSoftware threw us a curveball with a debut announcement for their upcoming vampire game, The Duskbloods. The game will release sometime in 2026 and is set to be a Nintendo Switch 2 console exclusive.

The Duskbloods is a new IP from the developer of the Dark Souls series and Elden Ring. While the initial discussion of blood and moonlight might have made gamers suspect that FromSoftware was bringing us a sequel to Bloodborne, it turns out that they’re going in a different direction with this latest release. The trailer revealed during the Nintendo Switch 2 direct is for a brand-new game called The Duskbloods. The game’s cinematic trailer reveals some basic details about the setting and story, though much about the game is still unknown as of now.

From what we can see, the game will be set in an expansive, ancient city full of mysterious characters. There looks to be something of a steampunk vibe as well, with a flying robot making a brief appearance. In the newly announced game, players will take on the role of a vampire, taking on enemies in the dark of night while also feeding to increase their powers. We got a look at some fearsome enemies in the trailer, including a dinosaur-looking foe and more.

What We Know About The Duskbloods So Far

Like most cinematic trailers, our first introduction to The Duskbloods was more about vibes than gameplay details. That said, the game description in the official trailer posted by Nintendo of America confirms that the new vampire game will be a “brand-new multiplayer game by FromSoftware.” So while the trailer made things look a bit lonely, it appears FromSoftware plans to follow up the multiplayer focus of Elden Ring: Nightreign with this latest title.

The exact release date for The Duskbloods has not been revealed, but FromSoftware’s new game is set to release in 2026. It will be a Nintendo Switch 2 console exclusive at launch, enticing vampire and FromSoftware fans to make that Switch 2 purchase when it arrives if they haven’t already.

Are you looking forward to this new vampire game from FromSoftware?