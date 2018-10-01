Funko Goes Back to the Wasteland With New ‘Fallout’ Pops

With Fallout 76 hitting the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 14th, Funko is diving back into the Wastes with a new series of Fallout Pop figures, Vinyl, 5 Star, and Mystery Minis!

You can pre-order all of the new Fallout Funko items right here with shipping slated for November / December, but we’ll break down all of the new items starting with the Pop figures. The standard lineup includes the following:

• Fallout Vault Dweller Male Pop! Vinyl Figure #371

• Fallout Vault Dweller Female Pop! Vinyl Figure #372

• Fallout Vault Boy Nerd Rage Pop! Vinyl Figure #373

• Fallout T-51 Power Armor Pop! Vinyl Figure #370

• Fallout Assaultron Pop! Vinyl Figure #374

• Fallout Sentry Bot 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure #375

As far as exclusive Pop figures are concerned, look for a Nuka-Cola T-51 Power Armor Pop at Walmart, a Vault Tec T-51 Power Armor Pop at Best Buy, and a Vault Dweller with Mentats at GameStop in the October / November timeframe.

The Funko 5 Star, Vynl, and Mystery Minis releases include:

• Fallout Adamantium and Stranger Vynl. Figure 2-Pack (Glows in the Dark)

• Fallout Vault Boy Luck 5 Star Vinyl Figure

• Fallout Vault Boy Pyromaniac 5 Star Vinyl Figure

• Fallout T-51 Power Armor 5 Star Vinyl Figure

• Fallout Assaultron 5 Star Vinyl Figure (Glows in the Dark)

• Fallout Vault Boy Toughness 5 Star Vinyl Figure

• Fallout Mystery Minis Display Case

Again, you can reserve all of the standard new Fallout Funko Pops, 5 Star figures, Vynl figures, and Mystery Minis right here, right now.

