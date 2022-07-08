Funko Launches Four New Star Wars Gaming Greats Pop Figure Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's been a busy day for Funko with numerous Pop figure releases in their Star Wars and Marvel lineups. A wave of new Star Wars Gaming Greats exclusives joins the list with four new figures that are inspired by characters in the video games Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

All four of the new Star Wars Gaming Greats Funko Pops are exclusive to GameStop, and can be pre-ordered via the links below. The release dates weren't listed at the time of writing, but you won't be charged until around the time that it ships.

Star Wars Imperial Rocket Trooper Funko Pop / Star Wars Battlefront Series ($14.99) – Buy at GameStop

Star Wars Proxy Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop / Star Wars: The Force Unleashed ($14.99) – Buy at GameStop

Star Wars Merrin Funk Pop / Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($14.99) – Buy at GameStop

Star Wars Arc Umbra Trooper Funko Pop / Star Wars Battlefront Series ($14.99) – Buy at GameStop

