Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop 5-Pack Exclusive Is Up for Pre-Order
The Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale premiered on Disney+ this morning, and Funko's big Pop figure release for this installment of Obi-Wan Wednesdays is a 5-Pack exclusive. It includes Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, Kawlan Roken, Tala Durith, and Reva, and you can grab yours here at Walmart for $49.88 while they last.
In addition to the 5-pack, Funko also unveiled a Pop tee and a variant of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Pop figure from the series featuring a raised hood. That will arrive in the Funko Shop as an exclusive in the near future. You can keep tabs on the previously released Funko Pops in the Obi-Wan Kenobi lineup right here.
Of course, the big question for fans is whether or not Obi-Wan Kenobi will get a second season. Obi-Wan Kenobi head writer Joby Harold chimed in on the possibility, and he didn't completely rule it out:
"I'm being asked about it constantly. I've just been thinking about this for so long as a close-ended story that my mind is so focused on this as a sort of limited [series], that I haven't thought beyond it," Harold told the Deadline Podcast. "But he's a great character. They're all amazing characters."
Lucasfilm and Disney+ describe the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+ now. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.