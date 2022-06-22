Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop 5-Pack Exclusive Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale premiered on Disney+ this morning, and Funko's big Pop figure release for this installment of Obi-Wan Wednesdays is a 5-Pack exclusive. It includes Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, Kawlan Roken, Tala Durith, and Reva, and you can grab yours here at Walmart for $49.88 while they last.

In addition to the 5-pack, Funko also unveiled a Pop tee and a variant of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Pop figure from the series featuring a raised hood. That will arrive in the Funko Shop as an exclusive in the near future. You can keep tabs on the previously released Funko Pops in the Obi-Wan Kenobi lineup right here.

Of course, the big question for fans is whether or not Obi-Wan Kenobi will get a second season. Obi-Wan Kenobi head writer Joby Harold chimed in on the possibility, and he didn't completely rule it out:

"I'm being asked about it constantly. I've just been thinking about this for so long as a close-ended story that my mind is so focused on this as a sort of limited [series], that I haven't thought beyond it," Harold told the Deadline Podcast. "But he's a great character. They're all amazing characters."

Lucasfilm and Disney+ describe the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+ now. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.