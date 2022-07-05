My Hero Academia and Hunter x Hunter Anime Expo 2022 Funko Pop Exclusives Are up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Anime Expo 2022 wrapped up over the weekend, but if you couldn't attend in person, we have good news. You can still score exclusive Funko Pops from the event thanks to Hot Topic and Box Lunch. The My Hero Academia Gentle Criminal & La Brava 2-Pack and Hunter x Hunter Killua Zoldyck Funko Pop are expected to drop online today, July 5th, and everything you need to know about getting your hands on them can be found here.

The Hunter x Hunter Killua Zoldyck Funko Pop comes at an exciting time for fans with creator Yoshihiro Togashi recently revealing that the series is back in production. The Killua Funko Pop Anime Expo exclusive is available to pre-order here at Box Lunch now. When it sells out, you'll be able to find it here on eBay.

The My Hero Academia Gentle Criminal & La Brava 2-Pack is based on the villains that first appeared in Season 4 and have gone on to form a cult following since. Pre-orders are live here at Hot Topic now. Again, when it sells out, you'll be able to grab it here on eBay.

In other My Hero Academia news, the Final Act of the My Hero Academia manga has been getting ready for the series' grand finale, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed last December that the series would likely end within a year should everything go as planned. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not the creator has been keeping up with this potential schedule, but the creator's special message to fans with the release of Volume 34 seems to suggest that the final moments of the series are drawing nearer than ever.

"I feel like I can finally see the goal in sight," Horikoshi began in the message shared with Volume 34's release. "It's a rather strange feeling getting to this point. In the past, I would just be drawing without a single care [for the future], but now I wonder just how many more times can I draw these characters? Change is scary as you grow older. Well, I really shouldn't dwell on that! Until next volume then!"