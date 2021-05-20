Funko Games Reveals The Goonies: Never Say Die

✖

It doesn't get much more classic than The Goonies, and now Funko Games and Prospero Hall are not only giving fans of the beloved film the story they know and love but also expanding the story in a whole new way. Funko Games has revealed The Goonies: Never Say Die, and as you can see in the images below, it's very much a love letter to the iconic film. Players will work together as Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Data, and Sloth navigate their way through the world on their way to find One-Eyed Willie and the legendary treasure that awaits them, all the while evading the Fratellis, the Giant Octopus, and more. You'll do so in a game inspired by classic role-playing games, as one person will be the Goondocks Master, maneuvering the enemies across the board and conspiring against the heroes.

The Goonies will include eight miniatures that you'll guide across the gorgeous film-themed board, and the box will feature nine adventures to play through, though they won't just be the ones seen in the film. Some of the adventures will feature brand new stories based on what The Goonies thought they would see, so just about any Goonies fan should find something to love here.

(Photo: Funko Games)

The game is playable for 2 to 5 players and is playable in about 50 minutes, and as you can see in the images, really goes above and beyond in bringing the Goonies theme to life, even going so far as to have pirate gem styled dice and a custom Goondocks Master screen. The artwork is stunning as well, which you can see above.

(Photo: Funko Games)

This is one we can't wait to get on the table, and you can find the official description for The Goonies: Never Say Die below.

"It’s our time, down here. Embark on a perilous adventure full of dangerous booby traps and treacherous treasure-filled caverns! One player is the Goondocks Master, controlling fearsome foes, from the outlaw family, the Fratellis, to the legendary pirate, One-Eyed Willie. The other players take on the role of the Goonies — Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Data, and Sloth — overcoming cryptic puzzles and deadly challenges with teamwork, strategy, and Data’s clever contraptions! Will the Goonies discover the legendary riches that will save their homes, or will they follow the fate of Chester Copperpot... and never see the light of day?"

(Photo: Funko Games)

The Goonies: Never Say Die retails for $34.99 and hits Target stores this Summer. You can pre-order Goonies from Target right here, and you can find even more Funko Games products right here.

What do you think of The Goonies: Never Say Die? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!