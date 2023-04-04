Funko Unveils Star Wars Rivals Card Game

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Star Wars Celebration taking place this weekend, April 7th – 10th, Funko has unveiled Star Wars Rivals – an expandable strategy game for two players. The game will pit the light vs the dark side of the Force, where players will "create a squadron of iconic characters in an attempt to collect the most location cards and win against their opponent."

Funko notes that each Star Wars character will have three unique action cards with various abilities that can be strategically configured with other characters. The Premier Set will be priced at $19.99 and includes four character-themed game movers (Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Asajj Ventress, and a Clone Trooper) character cards, an exclusive prism die, 14 action cards, 18 tokens and markers, and 12 location cards (four of which are exclusive to this set). Light Side and Dark Side Character Booster Packs priced at $4.99 each include a character-themed game mover (20 total characters are available), character card, two location cards, game die, five action cards, 16 tokens and markers. There are also hologram character variants with a special power.

"The latest collaboration with Lucasfilm for the Star Wars Rivals Game has continued to elevate Funko Games' collectible offerings through its all-new art style, including awesome hologram variants," said Deirdre Cross, Head of Funko Games. "We're excited to introduce fans to new immersive gameplay, allowing them to experience unforgettable Star Wars locations as they join the light or dark side of the Force and battle it out with their favorite characters from every era."

A limited pre-release sale Funko's Star Wars Rivals Premier Set and Booster Packs will happen during Star Wars Celebration. Star Wars Rivals Premier set will be available starting May 4, 2023 exclusively at Walmart in limited quantities, with availability in all U.S. Walmart store locations early June 2023. The game will be available at retailers everywhere later this year.