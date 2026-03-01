G.I. Joe’s New Game Is A Franchise Fan’s Dream (And It Arrives Next Month)

The G.I. Joe franchise has been riding high with the G.I. Joe Classified action figure line and the Skybound comics series, but the realms of film and gaming have been far more hit and miss. While there are high points for sure, G.I. Joe is still looking to really gain a foothold in movies and in games. While the film franchise is getting two different relaunch pitches, things are looking up on the gaming side, as the newest G.I. Joe game is shaping up to be a franchise fan’s dream, and the game’s release is right around the corner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans will soon be able to create their own dueling armies of G.I. Joes and Cobras in Renegade Game Studios’ G.I. Joe Heroscape, as the first wave of sets launches on March 16th, 2026. There will be four sets in total at launch, though if you want everything you need for a game in one box, you can just pick up the G.I. Joe Heroscape: Rumble at the Rift Battle Box, which will come with iconic characters like Cobra Commander, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, Doctor Mindbender, and more. That said, part of the fun of Heroscape is the army-building potential and the ability to truly create your own G.I. Joe dream battle scenarios, and this new collection looks like it has that in spades. You can check it out right here.

G.I. Joe Heroscape Lets Fans Create Your Dream Battle, And It Will Only Get More Epic From Here

If you’re not familiar with the original game, Heroscape is a tactical miniatures game that allows players a number of options in which to create their own battle scenarios through the use of modular hex terrain. That hex terrain is not only durable but snaps together quickly and easily, and the terrain comes in various forms to allow you to build things out as you see fit, with tiles themed after grass, water, concrete, toxic, and more.

The core piece of the new G.I. Joe Heroscape line is the Rumble at the Rift Battle Box, which features everything you need to play the game. You’ll get 8 miniatures, including Duke, Scarlett, Roadblock, and Snake Eyes for the Joes, while you’ll get Cobra Commander, Destro, Storm Shadow, and Doctor Mindbender for Cobra. If you pre-order the game, you’ll also get Serpentor thrown in as well.

Each character has its own unique abilities to use on the battlefield. Snake Eyes, for instance, can bypass enemies to take out isolated targets (Phantom Walk), while Scarlett can disrupt enemy plans (Now You Know) and hit the enemy with follow-up strikes (Lethal to the Bone). Duke can rally the troops (YO JOE) and deliver coordinated attacks (Lead by Example), while Cobra Commander is an expert in close combat (Cutlassss) and can quickly escape the battle (I’ll Get You Next Time). Doctor Mindbender can manipulate units (A Little Suggestion) and then turn an enemy’s forces against them (Bend Mind).

The Rumble at the Rift Battle Box will also include a scenario guide, 2 Cobra fortification wall terrain pieces, dice, markers, glyphs, glyph cards, and 29 terrain pieces, and it will retail for $65.00.

If you want to add more units to the mix, you can pick up the Cobra Troopers and Cobra Flight Pod Expansion, which includes a four figure squad and an additional hero unit to drive the Cobra Flight Pod, which can hit enemies with air-to-ground missiles through its special attack. The Cobra Troopers and Cobra Flight Pod Common Army Expansion will retail for $50.00.

For the Joes side, you can add the Greenshirts and Battle Copter Common Army Expansion, which includes a four-figure squad and a hero to fly the Battle Copter. Not only can this unit match up against the Cobra Flight Pod, but the sculpt looks fantastic. The Greenshirts and Battle Copter Common Army expansion will retail for $50.00.

The final first wave set is the Strike Forces Army Expansion, and this one features some favorite characters for both sides. The expansion includes Baroness, Lady Jaye, the Crimson Twins, and Jinx and Kamakura. Baroness can coordinate multiple Cobra or Agent Heroes (Intelligence Chief), while Lady Jaye outmaneuvers enemies (Motorized Zipline).

Jinx and Kamakura can chain turns with other ninjas (Learn from the Master), while The Crimson Twins fight as one with a shared life ol and the ability to recruit enemies to Cobra (Bankroll). The Strike Forces Army Expansion retails for $50.00.

Heroscape is already a fun and imaginative experience, and now the world gets even better with the addition of G.I. Joe.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!