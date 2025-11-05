Transformers & G.I. Joe Energon Universe: Explaining the Best Comics You Haven’t Been Reading

If you’ve been sleeping on the Energon Universe, the franchise that’s pumped new life into the Transformers and G.I. Joe properties, you are missing out! For the last two years, Image Comics’ Skybound Entertainment imprint has thrilled old fans and new with its ambitious universe. With a handful of ongoings and miniseries, the Energon Universe has merged classic Hasbro properties with an incredibly cool, original IP to make something more than the sum of its parts. And now, just a few years after getting started, this shared world has ‘transformed’ into a serious cultural juggernaut.

The comics alone have done a lot of work getting people to care about the Energon Universe. But now even more eyeballs are on this new franchise thanks to the news that an adult animated series based on the Energon Universe is now in production. While fans who have been following these books for the past several months are ecstatic, some are undoubtedly lost. What is the Energon Universe? What makes it so cool and exciting? And, most importantly, is there still time to get caught up before the show comes out?

The Energon Universe Pushed Transformers and G.I. Joe to New Heights

What’s so funny about the Energon Universe is that it was a surprise to everyone. In 2023, Image published Void Rivals, a new series that promised to be the start of a shared comic universe. And boy was it ever, because the series’ protagonists, Darak and Solila, come across and activate the Autobot Jetfire, kickstarting a chain of events followed up on in a subsequent Transformers book. It wasn’t long before Image announced that its new Energon Universe would be composed of the Void Rivals series, as well as books based on other Hasbro properties like Transformers and G.I. Joe.

While the idea of a shared comic book universe isn’t exactly new for the Hasbro properties (IDW Publishing had previously attempted one with the Hasbro Reconstruction initiative), the Energon Universe aimed to be something different. This was a world where these properties were baked in from the start and there’s a shared history between all the titles, each book giving fans a few more clues about the overarching narrative. Energon, for example, the substance Transformers need to survive, is also used by the protagonists of Void Rivals for similar purposes.

Despite the shared universe nature of this franchise, it’s very accessible and new-reader friendly. Characters from other series do pop up, like Pythona from the Cobra Commander miniseries appearing in Void Rivals or Duke encountering the Decepticon Starscream in Duke’s self-titled miniseries. The Energon Universe has been more concerned with building up its new worlds and connected mythology and, so far, it hasn’t had any major crossovers between any of the main comics. But there’s enough meat in each series to tantalize readers into trying all of the books in the franchise.

Now is the Time to Get Onboard with the Energon Universe

With an Energon Universe adaptation in early production, it’s only a matter of time before audiences everywhere are introduced to this amazing new world. But it’s going to take a while, as animation can take years to produce (just look at Invincible). Fortunately, that leaves everyone ample time to track down all the properties in the franchise and familiarize themselves before the show comes out. Granted, between the ongoings like Void Rivals and miniseries like Destro and Scarlett, the Energon Universe has close to a hundred issues to its name.

That being said, it’s absolutely worth the investment. As time has gone on, the Energon Universe has blossomed into something truly unique. Yeah, it’s got a lot of cool fights, stellar art, and amazing characters. But more importantly, the Energon Universe has consistent themes across its franchise. The struggles that comes with war, the value of family and close alliances, and the importance of standing up for what’s right. Despite all the new trappings of this shared world, it’s got the same heart the Hasbro properties have always had.

Personally, I can’t wait for the Energon Universe animated series. As interesting as these books have been individually, I’m curious to see how a show that combines all of these things at once will be. But the comics give you a pretty good idea. If there’s even a small part of you that’s curious about the hubbub, I strongly encourage you to check out even just one of the titles. Because whether you’re just a fan of Transformers or G.I. Joe, you’re going to positively love the rest of the Energon Universe.

