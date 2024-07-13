Cult Classic GBA Game Rereleasing 20 Years Later

Game Boy Advance enjoyers already got several games to play this week thanks to Nintendo Switch Online adding three different titles that have never been released outside of Japan before, but that’s not even all the Game Boy Advance news announced recently. It was also announced this week by WayForward that another classic Game Boy Advance game will finally be brought forward to modern platforms around 20 years after its release after it’s only ever been available on the Game Boy Advance itself since release. That game is Sigma Star Saga, and it’ll be rereleased on modern platforms and the Game Boy Advance again in 2025.

WayForward Technologies itself developed Sigma Star Saga back in 2005 for the GBA platform, so its return in 2025 will mark 20 years between the revival and its initial release. WayForward will be working with Bandai Namco Entertainment and Limited Run on this Sigma Star Saga rerelease of the “highly requested cult classic.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After its initial release in North America in 2005, the game was released in Europe a year later, but it’s never left the GBA platform before. The redone version of the game will be available on the GBA again alongside a PC version and releases on “modern consoles.” That’ll presumably be the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, though WayForward did not specify the platforms on which Sigma Star Saga would release outside of being on the GBA and PC platforms.

The GBA game Sigma Star Saga is getting a rerelease 20 years later.

“Featuring a unique mix of top-down planetary exploration and side-scrolling shoot-’em-up space battles, Sigma Star Saga lets you suit up as Allied Earth Federation pilot Ian Recker, who infiltrates the alien Krill Empire as a double agent in a last-ditch effort to save mankind from their onslaught,” WayForward said about its GBA classic. “To do so, you must work with both humans and the Krill, exploring six planets utilizing an ever-expanding set of tools and abilities, and jumping into the cockpit to engage enemy forces in intense shmup-style combat using more than 70 different Gun Data items. Gorgeous pixel-art graphics, epic boss battles, and a twist-filled story with multiple endings await.”

An exact release date for the rerelease of Sigma Star Saga has not yet been set, but the GBA game is scheduled to make a return at some point next year.