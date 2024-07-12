Nintendo Switch Online Adds 3 More GBA Games

Nintendo Switch Online users got a welcome surprise on Thursday night with not just one but three different Game Boy Advance games added to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog of games. GBA games and others from different Nintendo platforms are routinely added to Nintendo Switch Online, too, but what makes this particular drop special is that none of the three GBA games added this week have ever been available outside of Japan before, so for most subscribers, it’ll be the first time that you’re able to play these.

The games in question are all part of the same series with the newly added trio consisting of Densetsu no Starfy, Densetsu no Starfy 2, and Densetsu no Starfy 3. These games feature a protagonist named Starfy, a star-shaped being who’s the prince of Prince of Pufftop and platforms his way across all the levels in the three games.

The Densetsu no Starfy series was said to be successful in Japan but never got a release outside of the country despite that. An overview of each of the new games can be seen below:

Nintendo Switch Online’s New GBA Games